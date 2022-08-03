UrduPoint.com

Iqbal For Taking Measures To Boost Exports To China Up To $30 Bn

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 03, 2022 | 09:18 PM

Federal Minister for Planning Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal has said that time has come to approach the market- driven approach keeping in view the global trend, while directing the officials to identify China's market where Pakistan can tap its products

In this regard, a detailed briefing was given to the Minister who asked the concerned officials to increase the import volume.

The Minister also directed the stakeholders to step up the export with China from current trade of $3 billion to $30 -40 billion per year.

He further stated that the Ministry of Commerce should align with other departments to devise a strategy on increasing trade with China.

The Minister further observed that potential in Chinese markets can be tapped by phasing the market where Pakistan enjoys comparative advantage and in this respect a market driven approach should be put into practice by fulfilling the global trends and demands.

Meanwhile, the Minister also reviewed the projects of the Ministry of Planning Development and Special Initiatives under Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP).

The Minister directed the officials to remove all bottlenecks in the execution of projects which includes Center of Excellence for China Economic Corridor Support Project, Competitive Grants for Policy Oriented Research, Green Line Rapid Transit System, National Initiative for SDGs on Nutrition, Operationalization of Green Line BRTS and Installation of Integrated Intelligent Transport System Equipment, Strengthening of Civil Service Registration and Vital Statistics CRVS System and the Construction of Pakistan Institute of Development Economic PIDE Campus at H-8.

