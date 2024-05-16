Open Menu

Japanese Economy Shrinks By 2%, Worse Than Forecasts

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 16, 2024 | 01:30 PM

Japanese economy shrinks by 2%, worse than forecasts

ISTANBUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2024) The Japanese economy contracted at an annual rate of 2% in the first quarter of 2024, preliminary figures showed on Thursday.

Markets and economists had forecast a contraction of 1.5%.

Private consumption, the biggest component of the GDP, fell by an annualized 2.7%.

Corporate investment posted a decline of 3.2%, exports dropped 18.7%, while imports also fell 12.8%.

The economy expanded by 0.4% in the last quarter of 2023 after shrinking by 2.9% in the third quarter.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exports

Recent Stories

PM arrives in Muzaffarabad on day-long visit

PM arrives in Muzaffarabad on day-long visit

13 minutes ago
 Imran Khan’s photo during SC hearing goes viral

Imran Khan’s photo during SC hearing goes viral

46 minutes ago
 Imran Khan appears before SC via video link in NAB ..

Imran Khan appears before SC via video link in NAB amendment case

2 hours ago
 IHC registrar office responds to Vawda’s letter

IHC registrar office responds to Vawda’s letter

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 May 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 May 2024

5 hours ago
KP Assembly to pass caretaker govt's budget to ful ..

KP Assembly to pass caretaker govt's budget to fulfill constitutional responsibi ..

14 hours ago
 No plans for taxation on solar net metering: Power ..

No plans for taxation on solar net metering: Power minister

14 hours ago
 Musadik urges political dialogue to resolve past c ..

Musadik urges political dialogue to resolve past conflicts

14 hours ago
 Funerals held for victims of attack on DR Congo ca ..

Funerals held for victims of attack on DR Congo camp

14 hours ago
 Federal govt reduces petrol price by Rs15.39 per l ..

Federal govt reduces petrol price by Rs15.39 per litre

14 hours ago
 CM Bugti announces Rs 50 bln tube-wells solarizati ..

CM Bugti announces Rs 50 bln tube-wells solarization project

14 hours ago

More Stories From Business