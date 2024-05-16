Japanese Economy Shrinks By 2%, Worse Than Forecasts
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 16, 2024 | 01:30 PM
ISTANBUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2024) The Japanese economy contracted at an annual rate of 2% in the first quarter of 2024, preliminary figures showed on Thursday.
Markets and economists had forecast a contraction of 1.5%.
Private consumption, the biggest component of the GDP, fell by an annualized 2.7%.
Corporate investment posted a decline of 3.2%, exports dropped 18.7%, while imports also fell 12.8%.
The economy expanded by 0.4% in the last quarter of 2023 after shrinking by 2.9% in the third quarter.
Recent Stories
PM arrives in Muzaffarabad on day-long visit
Imran Khan’s photo during SC hearing goes viral
Imran Khan appears before SC via video link in NAB amendment case
IHC registrar office responds to Vawda’s letter
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 May 2024
KP Assembly to pass caretaker govt's budget to fulfill constitutional responsibi ..
No plans for taxation on solar net metering: Power minister
Musadik urges political dialogue to resolve past conflicts
Funerals held for victims of attack on DR Congo camp
Federal govt reduces petrol price by Rs15.39 per litre
CM Bugti announces Rs 50 bln tube-wells solarization project
More Stories From Business
-
Turkish stock exchange flat at open
-
Shipping Activity at Port Qasim
-
Turkish stock exchange flat at open
-
Commerce minister chairs high-level Committee on export facilitation
-
EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES
-
Foreign exchange rates
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 May 2024
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 May 2024
-
Govt announce to decrease in petrol by Rs 15.39, HSD by Rs 7.88 per liter
-
Federal govt reduces petrol price by Rs15.39 per litre
-
Govt committed to support business community:Finance Minister
-
Stock markets set records, dollar slides as US inflation cools