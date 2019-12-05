Karachi Port Trust (KPT) ships movement, cargo handling report

Following were the movements of ships and cargo handling at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during the last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Thursday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2019 ) :Following were the movements of ships and cargo handling at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during the last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Thursday.

SHIPS BERTHED: African Halcyon Palm Kernel Expeller B B C Diamond General Cargo Ipsea Colossus Fertilizer Navios Unison Container Ship SHIPS SAILED: KMTC Mumbai Bristol Trader JBU Opal YM Excellence CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER: The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 91,092 Metric Tons.

The breakup shows that the Port has handled 45,199 Metric Tons of export cargo and 45,893 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity-wise handling in metric tons is given below: COMMODITY: IMPORT: EXPORT: TOTAL: Containers 29,889 28,699 58,588 Bulk Cargo 2,261 ------ 2,261 DAP 2,719 ------ 2,719 Clinkers ------ 16,500 16,500 Soya Bean Seeds 506 ----- 506 Palm Kernel Seeds 3,540 ------ 3,540 Oil/Liquid Cargo 6,978 ------ 6,978