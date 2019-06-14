UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kartarpur Coridor To Be Completed On Time: Makhdum Khusro Bakhtyar

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 14th June 2019 | 07:35 PM

Kartarpur Coridor to be completed on time: Makhdum Khusro Bakhtyar

Minister for Planning, Development and Reform Makhdum Khusro Bakhtyar Friday said the government would timely complete the Kartapur Corridor to provide easy access to Sikh devotees besides promoting religious tourism

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2019 ) :Minister for Planning, Development and Reform Makhdum Khusro Bakhtyar Friday said the government would timely complete the Kartapur Corridor to provide easy access to Sikh devotees besides promoting religious tourism.

He was chairing a meeting on development of Gurdwara Kartarpur Corridor here. Secretary Planning Zafar Hasan, Secretary Religious Affairs, Director General FWO Maj Gen Inam Haider Malik, Members Planning Commission, Commissioner Gujranwala, representatives from NESPAK and high level officials of the ministry were present during the occasion.

The minister said the prime minister had performed ground breaking of the Corridor on November 28, 2018 and will inaugurate the Corridor in the same month this year.

He said the incumbent government took a major initiative last year by announcing opening of Kartarpur Corridor to provide access to Sikh devotees to Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib on the request of Navjot Singh Sidhu.

The minister highlighted that the gesture shown by Pakistan reflects its resolve to promote peace in the region and maintain cordial relations with all neighbours including India.

He underscored that the corridor will be developed in stipulated time so that the Sikh devotees are able to perform their religious rituals on the upcoming 550th birthday celebrations of Baba Guru Nanak Dev.

During the meeting, FWO DG gave a detailed briefing to the participants about the progress on development of the corridor, including, construction of border terminal buildings, langar khana, Gurdwara complex and a bridge.

He apprised that technical details and designs have been shared with the Indian side and the work was in full swing.

He said all cultural, religious and social issues have been taken care while developing the corridor.

He further informed that a media visit will be arranged soon to the corridor for a briefing on its development.

The meeting decided to constitute a technical committee comprising relevant stakeholders to look into the matters of land acquisition, cost sharing mechanism and other technical issues.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan India Prime Minister Visit Gujranwala Progress Same November Border 2018 Media All From Government FWO (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Navjot Singh Sidhu Kartarpur Corridor

Recent Stories

Peshawar Team Wins One Million Pakistani Rupees in ..

10 minutes ago

UIT Alumni Organize Thalassemia Awareness Event

18 minutes ago

Pakistan U19 to depart for South Africa on Saturda ..

20 minutes ago

In Paris suburb, residents brace for Olympic villa ..

2 minutes ago

Workers go on strike at Chile's Chuquicamata coppe ..

2 minutes ago

Sweden Hosts Closed-Door Crisis Talks on Venezuela ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.