Open Menu

KATI President Urges Urgent Measures For Economic Recovery

Umer Jamshaid Published November 14, 2023 | 07:47 PM

KATI president urges urgent measures for economic recovery

Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI) President Faraz-ur-Rahman on Tuesday urged the government to prioritize addressing challenges confronting the export sector

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2023) Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI) President Faraz-ur-Rahman on Tuesday urged the government to prioritize addressing challenges confronting the export sector.

Talking to media persons on the conclusion of his successful meetings with trade bodies here, he asserted that it would enable the sector to actively contribute to pulling the economy out of its current challenges and set it on a trajectory of sustainable development through a rapid increase in exports.

He pointed out that facilitating exporters with accessible loans could significantly enhance the export sector.

However, the prevailing 22% interest rate stood as a substantial impediment to business and investment development, he added.

Faraz said this obstacle was evident in the more than 290% decline in private sector loans from July to October this year compared to the same period last year. Pakistan's exports witnessed a 5% decline from July to September this year compared to the previous year, a discouraging trend amid economic recovery efforts, he said stressing the imperative for a significant surge in exports.

Emphasizing the pivotal role of the business sector in steering the economy out of the current crisis, he underscored the necessity for the government to prioritize reducing the high cost of doing business.

He underlined the need to create a business-friendly environment to foster economic development and prosperity in the country by promoting business activities more effectively.

He committed to consolidating the entire trader community on a unified platform to navigate Pakistan through its current economic challenges.

In elucidating his mission, Faraz underscored the significance of integrating young entrepreneurs across diverse economic sectors, foreseeing substantial achievements not only in local markets but also on the global stage.

He emphasized the imperative to nurture and promote young business leaders, harnessing their untapped potential to transform Pakistan’s economy into a success story.

He, in a recent visit to the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry, engaged in discussions with the chamber's leadership to address the challenges encountered by the business community.

He affirmed his commitment that his association would actively collaborate with ICCI to safeguard the interests of businessmen and industrialists.

During the meeting, notable attendees included Atif Ikram Sheikh, the nominated UBG candidate for the presidency of the federation, and Rizwana Asif, the president of the Islamabad Women's Chamber of Commerce and Industry, alongside other prominent city businessmen.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Exports Business Visit Young Kati Same Korangi Chamber July September October Women Market Commerce Media From Government Industry (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Stock markets diverge before US inflation data

Stock markets diverge before US inflation data

14 minutes ago
 Tennis: ATP Finals results

Tennis: ATP Finals results

16 minutes ago
 5 proclaimed offenders arrested

5 proclaimed offenders arrested

16 minutes ago
 IIUI to organize Sports Gala on November 15

IIUI to organize Sports Gala on November 15

7 minutes ago
 Police broadcast 130 awareness messages during las ..

Police broadcast 130 awareness messages during last month

7 minutes ago
 Rice-loaded trolley snatched

Rice-loaded trolley snatched

7 minutes ago
SC issues written order regarding Faizabad sit-in ..

SC issues written order regarding Faizabad sit-in case hearing

14 minutes ago
 New use of landmines drives up casualties: monitor

New use of landmines drives up casualties: monitor

7 minutes ago
 Caretaker Chief Minister Justice (Retd.) Maqbool B ..

Caretaker Chief Minister Justice (Retd.) Maqbool Baqar distributes textbooks, ur ..

7 minutes ago
 AJK, Bahawalpur, Lahore, Islamabad victorious in P ..

AJK, Bahawalpur, Lahore, Islamabad victorious in Pakistan Blind Cricket Trophy

14 minutes ago
 World climate plans 'severely off track' to cut em ..

World climate plans 'severely off track' to cut emissions: UN

7 minutes ago
 Symposium on BRI Bio-health Agriculture held in No ..

Symposium on BRI Bio-health Agriculture held in Northwest China

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Business