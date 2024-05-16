KPRA Continues Crackdown Against Non-compliant Hotels, Restaurants
In continuation of its enforcement drive across the province, to improve tax compliance and discourage tax evasion, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Authority (KPRA) has conducted raids on business premises of non-compliant taxpayers in Peshawar and Mardan on Thursday on the directives of DG KPRA Fouzia Iqbal
A team of KPRA Peshawar including Assistant Collector Khalid Mansoor, Assistant Collector Roohullah Khan, Assistant Collector Shahnawaz Khan, Inspector Muhammad Afzal Abid, Auditor Hadi Hussain Bangash and Auditor Sikandar Hayat conducted raids on three big restaurants and an Ice cream shop located on University Road and confiscated their record.
On the directives of Director General KPRA Fouzia Iqbal, KPRA has launched a crackdown against non-compliant taxpayers across the province, the KPRA team conducted raids on the restaurants and the Ice cream shop and confiscated their sales records. Similarly, a team of KPRA Mardan and Malakand Region including Deputy Collector Mohammed Hassan Khan, Assistant Director Kashif Ahmed, Assistant Collector Mehran Ahmed, and Inspector Abdul Waheed confiscated the record of a non-compliant restaurant in Mardan.
The restaurants were served with notices and were asked to submit their records to KPRA. However, they did not respond to the notices, after which the raids were conducted, and the records were confiscated as per KPRA rules and regulations.
DG KPRA Fouzia Iqbal stated that they have observed persistent non-compliance from restaurants and hotels across the province. Despite the issuance of several notices by KPRA, numerous hotels and restaurants remain non-compliant.
"This has forced KPRA to resort to enforcement measures across the province against non-compliant restaurants and hotels," she said, adding that KPRA teams will confiscate their records, attach bank accounts, and seal businesses if the restaurant and hotel owners continue to evade tax and remain non-compliant.
"To avoid strict actions from KPRA, all registered persons who have failed to deposit tax, made short payments, not issued proper sales tax invoices, or under-reported their sales must settle their tax liabilities and deposit the due tax promptly," said DG KPRA.
