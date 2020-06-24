KPT Shipping Intelligence Report
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2020 ) :The Karachi Port Trust (KPT) issued the following shipping report for the last 24 hours, ending 0700
hours on Wednesday.
ALONG SIDE (Bulk Oil Pier)
OP-I Quetta D.Crude Oil PNSC 23/06/20
ALONG SIDE (East Wharves):
1/2 Gulf Coast L. Naptha Alpine 17/06/20
2 Liana D.Jet Oil East Wind 23/06/20
4 Nordic Tianjin L. Clinkers Crystal Sea 22/06/20
5 Ceylon Princess L. Clinkers Crystal Sea 24/06/20
10/11 King Boton Rouge D. Pet Coke Wilhelmsen 18/06/20
11/12 Lausanne L. Clinkers OC-Services 23/06/20
13/14 New Destiny L. Clinkers Crystal Sea 22/06/20
14/15 Fratzis Star D. Dap Bulk-Sh. 21/06/20
16/17 Polo Agusta D. Steel Aaras-Sh. 17/06/20
ALONG SIDE(P.I.C.T):
8/9 Coral Star D. L. Cnt. East Wind 23/06/20
ALONG SIDE(South Wharf):
SAPT-3 Folegandros D. L. Cnt. Cosco 24/06/20
SAPT-4 Southampton Express D. L. Cnt. Hapag Llyd 22/06/20
ALONG SIDE(West Wharves):
20/21 Inaba D. Gen.Cargo Sea Hawks 23/06/20
24/25 Lan Hai Sheng Hui D. Phosphate Coastal 18/06/20
25 Southern Dragon D. Chemical East Wind 23/06/20
ALONG SIDE (K.I.C.
T):
26/27 Cosco Rotterdam D. L. Cnt. Cosco 23/06/20
28/29 Ym Green D. L. Cnt. Inshipping 23/06/20
EXPECTED ARRIVALS:
CONTAINER (GEARLESS):
Cosco Oceania Cosco 25/06/20 Not Sched 1000 Cnt. 1000 Cnt.
Cosco Aden Cosco 27/06/20 Not Sched 1000 Cnt. 1000 Cnt.
Cosco Belgium Cosco 30/06/20 Not Sched 600 Cnt. 600 Cnt.
Kota Naked P-Delta 01/07/20 Not Sched 600 Cnt. 600 Cnt.
CONTAINER (Geared):
Ubena Golden 25/06/20 Not Sched 438 Cnt. 426 Cnt.
VEHICLE:
Morning Crystal Maritime 30/06/20 Not Sched 117 Units Nil
CEMENT:
Tabernacle Prince Ever Green 27/06/20 Not Sched Nil 17,350
CLINKER:
Bernina Crystal Sea 25/06/20 Not Sched Nil 57,000
Jawad Crystal Sea 25/06/20 Not Sched Nil 52,000
Grace Ever Green 29/06/20 Not Sched Nil 34,225
SHIPS OFF PORT:
Vessel Name Type Agent expected Berth No. Arrival date Arrival
Time Remarks
Emelda Fertilizer Bulk-Sh. -- 21/06/20 06:10 1
Andria Meal Crystal Sea -- 22/06/20 16:58 -
Pacific Julia Oil Tanker GAC -- 22/06/20 17:20 -
Winter Sun Oil Tanker East Wind -- 23/06/20 21:00 -
LEGEND:
1 Shifted from B.No. 14/15 to O/A.