KPT Shipping Intelligence Report

Muhammad Irfan 8 seconds ago Wed 24th June 2020 | 11:50 AM

KPT shipping intelligence report

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2020 ) :The Karachi Port Trust (KPT) issued the following shipping report for the last 24 hours, ending 0700

hours on Wednesday.

ALONG SIDE (Bulk Oil Pier)

OP-I Quetta D.Crude Oil PNSC 23/06/20

ALONG SIDE (East Wharves):

1/2 Gulf Coast L. Naptha Alpine 17/06/20

2 Liana D.Jet Oil East Wind 23/06/20

4 Nordic Tianjin L. Clinkers Crystal Sea 22/06/20

5 Ceylon Princess L. Clinkers Crystal Sea 24/06/20

10/11 King Boton Rouge D. Pet Coke Wilhelmsen 18/06/20

11/12 Lausanne L. Clinkers OC-Services 23/06/20

13/14 New Destiny L. Clinkers Crystal Sea 22/06/20

14/15 Fratzis Star D. Dap Bulk-Sh. 21/06/20

16/17 Polo Agusta D. Steel Aaras-Sh. 17/06/20

ALONG SIDE(P.I.C.T):

8/9 Coral Star D. L. Cnt. East Wind 23/06/20

ALONG SIDE(South Wharf):

SAPT-3 Folegandros D. L. Cnt. Cosco 24/06/20

SAPT-4 Southampton Express D. L. Cnt. Hapag Llyd 22/06/20

ALONG SIDE(West Wharves):

20/21 Inaba D. Gen.Cargo Sea Hawks 23/06/20

24/25 Lan Hai Sheng Hui D. Phosphate Coastal 18/06/20

25 Southern Dragon D. Chemical East Wind 23/06/20

ALONG SIDE (K.I.C.

T):

26/27 Cosco Rotterdam D. L. Cnt. Cosco 23/06/20

28/29 Ym Green D. L. Cnt. Inshipping 23/06/20

EXPECTED ARRIVALS:

CONTAINER (GEARLESS):

Cosco Oceania Cosco 25/06/20 Not Sched 1000 Cnt. 1000 Cnt.

Cosco Aden Cosco 27/06/20 Not Sched 1000 Cnt. 1000 Cnt.

Cosco Belgium Cosco 30/06/20 Not Sched 600 Cnt. 600 Cnt.

Kota Naked P-Delta 01/07/20 Not Sched 600 Cnt. 600 Cnt.

CONTAINER (Geared):

Ubena Golden 25/06/20 Not Sched 438 Cnt. 426 Cnt.

VEHICLE:

Morning Crystal Maritime 30/06/20 Not Sched 117 Units Nil

CEMENT:

Tabernacle Prince Ever Green 27/06/20 Not Sched Nil 17,350

CLINKER:

Bernina Crystal Sea 25/06/20 Not Sched Nil 57,000

Jawad Crystal Sea 25/06/20 Not Sched Nil 52,000

Grace Ever Green 29/06/20 Not Sched Nil 34,225

SHIPS OFF PORT:

Vessel Name Type Agent expected Berth No. Arrival date Arrival

Time Remarks

Emelda Fertilizer Bulk-Sh. -- 21/06/20 06:10 1

Andria Meal Crystal Sea -- 22/06/20 16:58 -

Pacific Julia Oil Tanker GAC -- 22/06/20 17:20 -

Winter Sun Oil Tanker East Wind -- 23/06/20 21:00 -

LEGEND:

1 Shifted from B.No. 14/15 to O/A.

