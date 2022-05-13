Kremlin Denies Reports About Alleged Shutdown of Gas in Finland From Friday

Reports about the possible shutdown of Russian gas supplies to Finland starting from Friday due to Helsinki's NATO bid are nothing but "another media hoax," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said

On Thursday, Finnish newspaper Iltalehti reported, citing a lawmaker, that the country's key politicians have been warned about the possible suspension of Russian gas supplies on May 13 due to Helsinki's accession to NATO. Finnish Lawmaker Harry Harkimo also confirmed the information saying that the suspension of gas supplies to Finland was previously expected on May 23, when Helsinki was to make the next payment to Russia for gas.

"Gazprom supplies natural gas to various consumers in Europe, including countries that are NATO members. And Gazprom has repeatedly demonstrated its reliability as a company that supplies energy resources to the European continent. Therefore, most likely, these reports are just another media hoax," Peskov told reporters.

The official noted that there are no such plans to suspend supplies and redirected further questions to Gazprom.