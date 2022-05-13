UrduPoint.com

Kremlin Denies Reports About Alleged Shutdown Of Gas In Finland From Friday

Muhammad Irfan Published May 13, 2022 | 03:06 PM

Kremlin Denies Reports About Alleged Shutdown of Gas in Finland From Friday

Reports about the possible shutdown of Russian gas supplies to Finland starting from Friday due to Helsinki's NATO bid are nothing but "another media hoax," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2022) Reports about the possible shutdown of Russian gas supplies to Finland starting from Friday due to Helsinki's NATO bid are nothing but "another media hoax," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

On Thursday, Finnish newspaper Iltalehti reported, citing a lawmaker, that the country's key politicians have been warned about the possible suspension of Russian gas supplies on May 13 due to Helsinki's accession to NATO. Finnish Lawmaker Harry Harkimo also confirmed the information saying that the suspension of gas supplies to Finland was previously expected on May 23, when Helsinki was to make the next payment to Russia for gas.

"Gazprom supplies natural gas to various consumers in Europe, including countries that are NATO members. And Gazprom has repeatedly demonstrated its reliability as a company that supplies energy resources to the European continent. Therefore, most likely, these reports are just another media hoax," Peskov told reporters.

The official noted that there are no such plans to suspend supplies and redirected further questions to Gazprom.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

NATO Russia Europe Company Helsinki Finland May Gas Media From

Recent Stories

CDA should pay urgent attention on acute shortage ..

CDA should pay urgent attention on acute shortage of parking space in capital

40 seconds ago
 Kremlin Says Russian President to Hold Bilateral M ..

Kremlin Says Russian President to Hold Bilateral Meetings With CSTO Leaders on M ..

42 seconds ago
 In new album, Kendrick Lamar delivers introspectio ..

In new album, Kendrick Lamar delivers introspection and biting social critique

22 minutes ago
 10 killed in Syria rebel attack, deadliest in year ..

10 killed in Syria rebel attack, deadliest in years: monitor

22 minutes ago
 Ikhtiar Wali accuses PTI Govt for using official m ..

Ikhtiar Wali accuses PTI Govt for using official machinery for Mardan show

22 minutes ago
 War in Ukraine: Latest developments

War in Ukraine: Latest developments

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.