Kremlin Expects That Russian Business Interests in Guinea Will Not Be Harmed

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2021) The Kremlin expects that business interests of Russian companies in Guinea will not be harmed after a recent military coup, spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

"We are, of course, closely following what is happening in Guinea. We wanted the situation in Guinea to return to lawful as soon as possible.

And, of course, we expect in any case that the business interests of our entrepreneurs, our companies will not suffer, that their interests will be ensured," Peskov told reporters, adding that the latest developments in Guinea are "a serious factor that can negatively affect the overall aluminum market."

On Sunday, a group of Guinean military led by Mamady Doumbouya, the head of the army's Special Forces Group, stormed the presidential palace and detained President Alpha Conde. Later on, Doumbouya declared the parliament dissolved and the constitution void, imposing a nationwide curfew.