LCCI Delegation Calls On Governor Punjab

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published November 29, 2022 | 02:37 PM

Punjab Governor Balig-ur-Rehman says business community crucial for socio-economic advancement.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 29th, 2022) Governor of Punjab Muhammad Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman Tuesday said the business community is essential to the nation's socioeconomic progress and should be applauded by the government, bureaucracy, general public, and other facets of society for contributing to the country's economy.

He was talking to the delegation of Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry, led by its President Kashif Anwar. Both LCCI Senior Vice President Chaudhry Zafar Mahmood and Vice President Adnan Khalid Butt also spoke on the occasion.

The Governor stated that the business community contributes in a variety of ways, the most crucial of which is by creating employment, which lowers poverty and, in turn, lowers crime and unrest rates and contributes to the social fabric of society by promoting education, health, and development.

The Governor said that the Governors' House comes in the constituency of the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry and said, "We welcome Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry again and again as the neighbours have more rights."

The Executive Committee of the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry will shortly be met by Governor Punjab, according to the governor.

The Governors' House, according to him, will assist the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry whenever necessary.

President of the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Kashif Anwar, said that the LCCI is appreciative to Governor Punjab for always keeping his doors open.

To get input from the business community on trade and economic issues, he invited the Governor of Punjab to the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

He stated that the Governor of Punjab has provided unmatched support, for which the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry is grateful.

Kashif Anwar asked the Governor of Punjab to call a meeting of the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry Executive Committee upon which the Governor also responded positively.

LCCI office-bearers also added that increasing exports is one of the key factors influencing growth. “Government can achieve overall growth through growing exports as well as the amount of labour and capital they employ” they added.

