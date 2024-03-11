LCCI membership renewal till 31st

The renewal process of Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) membership is well on the way and a large number of members have got their membership renewed as the last date for renewal is March 31, 2024

The LCCI President Kashif Anwar here Monday appealed to the members to get their memberships renewed at the earliest to avoid rush and other problems. He said that it is very important for the members to get their renewals done as the LCCI certificate is very important along with other commercial documents to carry on business activities.

Keeping in view the cyber crimes and mobile frauds, the Lahore Chamber has appealed to its members to pay their dues only at the LCCI counters.

The members can also get their membership renewed through the PayPro link given at Lahore Chamber's official website (lcci.com.pk) and can also use Account Number 192401001291, United Bank Limited, LCCI Sam Branch. For the renewal of membership, proof of filing income tax return for the financial year 2022-23 is mandatory.

Meanwhile, the Lahore Chamber has rescheduled its office timings for the Holy month of Ramadan. The LCCI office would now remain open from 10 am to 3 pm without any break on all working days except on Fridays, the time would be 10 am to 1 pm.