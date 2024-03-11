LCCI Membership Renewal Till 31st
Umer Jamshaid Published March 11, 2024 | 08:07 PM
The renewal process of Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) membership is well on the way and a large number of members have got their membership renewed as the last date for renewal is March 31, 2024
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2024) The renewal process of Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) membership is well on the way and a large number of members have got their membership renewed as the last date for renewal is March 31, 2024.
The LCCI President Kashif Anwar here Monday appealed to the members to get their memberships renewed at the earliest to avoid rush and other problems. He said that it is very important for the members to get their renewals done as the LCCI certificate is very important along with other commercial documents to carry on business activities.
Keeping in view the cyber crimes and mobile frauds, the Lahore Chamber has appealed to its members to pay their dues only at the LCCI counters.
The members can also get their membership renewed through the PayPro link given at Lahore Chamber's official website (lcci.com.pk) and can also use Account Number 192401001291, United Bank Limited, LCCI Sam Branch. For the renewal of membership, proof of filing income tax return for the financial year 2022-23 is mandatory.
Meanwhile, the Lahore Chamber has rescheduled its office timings for the Holy month of Ramadan. The LCCI office would now remain open from 10 am to 3 pm without any break on all working days except on Fridays, the time would be 10 am to 1 pm.
Recent Stories
UN chief urges 'silencing the guns' in Gaza for Ramadan
Moon sighted, first Ramazan to begin from Tuesday
CM approves transport projects featuring 20,000 e-bikes, 657 eco-friendly buses
12 hospitalised after technical problem on Boeing-made LATAM flight
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif orders reduction in housing installmen ..
Pakistan Broadcasting Association (PBA) delegation calls on CM Maryam
CM condoles demise of wife of ANP’s chief
LESCO making transmission system more stable
PPP Hazara division celebrates Asif Ali Zardari’s victory
Development work in Badin among top priorities: MNA
Tribunal upholds CCP’s order against P&G Pakistan
State of art water monitoring laboratories established in 35 districts
More Stories From Business
-
Pakistan Railways announces ticket booking office hours during Ramadan21 minutes ago
-
Tribunal upholds CCP’s order against P&G Pakistan22 minutes ago
-
Ex. FPCCI official felicitates President Asif Zardari56 minutes ago
-
Stocks diverge; bitcoin hits fresh record high2 hours ago
-
PSX loses 38 points2 hours ago
-
Rupee sheds 04 paisa against dollar2 hours ago
-
Bitcoin zooms to record near $72,0003 hours ago
-
Shipping activity at Port Qasim2 hours ago
-
China Development Bank ups support for urban village renovation2 hours ago
-
Business, office hours during Ramzan-ul-Mubarak for banking sector2 hours ago
-
PFC to explore export opportunities in UK4 hours ago
-
Governor greets Kyrgyz Honorary Consul5 hours ago