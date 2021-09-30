LCCI new office-bearers assume charge, set targets

(@fidahassanain)

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 30th, 2021) New office-bearers of the Lahore Chambers of Commerce & Industry have assumed the charge of their offices and set their targets including policy advocacy, early resolution of the issues being faced by the business community, exploring new export markets for Pakistani merchandise, trade with neighboring countries and strengthening of SME sector.

Newly elected LCCI President Mian Nauman Kabir, Senior Vice President Mian Rehman Aziz Chan and Vice President Haris Attiq defined their priorities at the Annual General Meeting of the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry. Earlier, the Election Commission announced formal results of the LCCI elections for the year 2021-22.

LCCI outgoing President Mian Tariq Misbah, Senior Vice President Muhammad Nasir Hameed Khan, Vice President Tahir Manzoor Chaudhry, former LCCI Presidents Mian Muhammad Ashraf, Iftikhar Ali Malik, Mian Misbah-ur-Rehman, Sheikh Muhammad Asif, Mian Anjum Nisar, Mian Shafqat Ali, Muhammad Ali Mian, Shahid Hassan Sheikh, Chaudhry Zafar Iqbal, Farooq Iftikhar, Sohail Lashari, Abdul Basit, Tahir Javed Malik, former Senior Vice Presidents Khawaja Khawar Rashid, Amjad Ali Jawa, former Vice Presidents Kashif Anwar, Zeshan Khalil, Fahim-ur-Rehman Saigol and a large number of representatives of trade and industry Associations were present on the occasion.

The LCCI President Mian Nauman Kabir, Senior Vice President Rehman Aziz Chan and Vice President Haris Attiq said that nothing else can be instrumental than the policy advocacy and strong public-private partnership to get the issues of business community resolved in a winsome manner.

They said that exports are like a lifeline for the national economy. The Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry will present a roadmap to the government to enhance exports of the country.

They said that product diversification is also of utmost importance to grab the international market. They said that the government will be asked to give incentives to the export-oriented sectors.

They said that fast changing situation in South East Asia in general and Afghanistan in particular has produced a lot of trade and investment opportunities that must be materialized.

The LCCI newly elected-office bearers said that the government should take urgent measures to control rupee devaluation which is creating severe challenges for the economy. They said that cheap energy and raw materials are a must for the businesses.

They added that the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry will also work on regional trade, tax reforms, climate changes during the upcoming year.

They said that government will be urged to spend a sufficient part of development budget on the markets where traders are working in the difficult circumstances despite giving huge revenue to the government.

They said that the main objective of the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry is the promotion of trade and industry and all available resources would be utilized for economic turnaround as the economic meltdown had now started taking its toll and everybody in suffering badly.

They said that Lahore Chamber of Commerce would also raise its voice for construction of parking plazas in the City as almost all the City traffic related problems were because of non-availability of proper parking space.

Earlier, the LCCI outgoing President Mian Tariq Misbah, Senior Vice President Muhammad Nasir Hameed Khan and Vice President Tahir Manzoor Chaudhhry presented their one year performance.