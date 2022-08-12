UrduPoint.com

Minister Directs To Identify Areas In Agri-sector To Establish JV With Qatar

Umer Jamshaid Published August 12, 2022 | 05:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2022 ) :Minister for National Food Security and Research Tariq Bashir Cheema Friday directed the concern officials of the ministry for identifying the areas of joint ventures and investment with Qatar to further strengthen agriculture supply chain and development of agriculture infrastructure in the country.

The minister chaired a meeting, which was held to discuss prospects related to agriculture sector, which would be deliberated during Prime Minister's upcoming official visit to Qatar from August 23, said a press release.

Among others, the meeting was attended by the Minister of State for Petroleum Division Dr Musadik Malik, senior officials of the Ministry of National Food Security and Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The meeting discussed to form Pakistan-Qatar joint investment company in agriculture sector, besides establishment of modern farms, equipped with latest technology for improving the standards of farming to enhance output of local agri-products.

Besides, the meeting also discussed value-addition and food processing to benefit farmers and stressed the need of accreditation of farmers and certification of agricultural products that could help to ensure standard and quality of locally produced goods.

The meeting suggested to establish joint ventures with Qatar to fulfill its food requirements as it was heavily relies on food import to meet its local demand and enhance exports of agriculture products from the country.

Tariq Bashir Cheema said that the ministry was also taking measures to further develop agriculture sector by introducing mechanisms to bring the local farming at par with international standards.

