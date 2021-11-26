Minister reviews preparations for 7th population census 2022

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2021 ) :Minister for Planning Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar Friday chaired third progress review meeting on the 7th Population and Housing Census 2022 on "The Digital Census" here.

Deputy Chairman Planning Commission, Secretary PD&SI, Chief Statistician PBS, Muhammad Sarwar Gondal (Focal Person on Digital Census) and Rabia Awan Director of Census Planning & Coordination Section attended the meeting.

A detailed presentation was given on the census work plan and progress. It was informed that Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) was strictly following the timelines and so far on track to provide the data in December 2022 for provision to the election commission for delimitation process for general election 2023.

Census 2022 questionnaire has been finalized by committee and summary for CCI for approval of the execution of census along with work plan has been sent.

It was further informed that the cabinet on 5th October 2021 had already approved the recommendations of the census advisory committee for forwarding to CCI.

Keeping in view the challenging timelines and gigantic activity of the first-ever Digital Census, PBS is collaborating with different national organizations like National Telecommunication Communication (NTC), NADRA, SUPARCO NRTC for the provision of services for successful completion of activities.

Detailed consultative meetings held with all stakeholders and all major preparatory activities will be completed by end of March 2022. It was further informed in the meeting that an advertisement for hiring a firm for a social media campaign for the public had also been prepared.

Asad Umar directed the PBS to initiate the sharing of all activities of the census for awareness of all stakeholders and the provinces must be involved in all processes and sensitization seminars might be held at each provincial headquarter for awareness and broader involvement of all stakeholders.

He emphasized that quality of services along with timeliness must be kept in mind before finalizing the potential partners.

He further directed that proper monitoring of all activities with Gantt charts must be done professionally through specially designed software for timely completion of activities.

Asad Umar appreciated the work done so far by PBS and was directed to follow the timelines rigorously and keep him informed on the progress and interventions needed.