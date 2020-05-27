Moscow Authorities Adopted 3 Packages of Measures Woth $1.2Bln to Support Business - Mayor

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2020) The Moscow government has adopted three packages of business support measures totaling 85 billion rubles ($1.2 billion), the mayor of the Russian capital, Sergei Sobyanin, said on Tuesday.

"To help Moscow business, the city government adopted three packages of support measures totaling 85 billion rubles," the mayor said in his blog.

Sobyanin noted that trade, restaurants, service sector, hotels, cultural organizations, physical education and sports, exhibition, entertainment, enlightenment and educational activities, leisure, tourism, small and medium-sized businesses and other affected industries received tax benefits and deferral of rent charges and other obligatory payments.

"By mid-May, 34,800 organizations employing over 750,000 people have already taken advantage of various forms of support," the mayor added.