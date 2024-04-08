Mujtaba Chairs Meeting Of Cabinet Standing Committee On Legislation,Privatization
Faizan Hashmi Published April 08, 2024 | 08:57 PM
Finance Minister Mujtaba Shuja-ur-Rehman chaired the maiden meeting of the Cabinet Standing Committee on Legislation and Privatization here at the Chief Minister's Office on Monday
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2024) Finance Minister Mujtaba Shuja-ur-Rehman chaired the maiden meeting of the Cabinet Standing Committee on Legislation and Privatization here at the Chief Minister's Office on Monday.
Provincial Ministers Sohaib Ahmad, Zeeshan Rafique and Azma Bokhari also attended the meeting.
The meeting discussed a five-point agenda including approval of land auction by the Senior Member board of Revenue, review of the Punjab Assembly's annual Calendar from February 2024 to February 2025 and approvals for amendments in Punjab Sales Tax on Services Act, 2012 (Section 39-1) and Infrastructure Development Cess Act, 2015.
The minister directed the law and parliamentary affairs department's secretary to prepare the Punjab Assembly's calendar for the next hundred days and keep the MPAs informed about its proceedings. A sub-committee should be formed for the review of approved amendments in the Punjab Sales Tax on Services Act, 2012 and Infrastructure Development Cess Act, 2015, he added. Mujtaba said that transparency should be maintained in the legislative process and the inclusion of all members in legislation should be ensured.
Recent Stories
33 constables promoted
CPO orders to beef up Chinese security
PTI founder’s tone reflects deep frustration, says Siddiqui
Police finalize Eid security plan
DIG Hyderabad directs SSPs to ensure security, traffic regulation for Eid
Members of global animal welfare organisation calls on senior minister
District administration cracks down unlawful mini petrol pumps, imposes fines
KATI commends surge in LSM Production
Govt determined to boost economy to give confidence to business community: Comme ..
Promotion of education stressed for country’s development
JKNF calls for support to aid destitute in IIOJK ahead of Eid ul-Fitr
BISP beneficiaries to receive financial assistance directly into bank accounts: ..
More Stories From Business
-
KATI commends surge in LSM Production8 minutes ago
-
BISP beneficiaries to receive financial assistance directly into bank accounts: SBP32 minutes ago
-
Stocks diverge at start of busy week; gold extends record streak2 hours ago
-
163rd BoD meeting of PIEDMC held2 hours ago
-
Ant Group launches partnership on International Consumer Friendly Zones Program in China2 hours ago
-
Workers' remittances record $3 bn inflow in March 241 hour ago
-
EV transition targets elusive sans optimized funding stream, stakeholder collaboration: Experts1 hour ago
-
LCCI concerns over unauthorized visits to markets for checking documents4 hours ago
-
Stocks climb at start of busy week; gold extends record streak1 hour ago
-
Rupee sheds 02 paisa against dollar1 hour ago
-
PSX closed at historic high level of 69,619 points1 hour ago
-
KPT shipping movements report7 hours ago