Faizan Hashmi Published April 08, 2024 | 08:57 PM

Mujtaba chairs meeting of Cabinet Standing Committee on Legislation,Privatization

Finance Minister Mujtaba Shuja-ur-Rehman chaired the maiden meeting of the Cabinet Standing Committee on Legislation and Privatization here at the Chief Minister's Office on Monday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2024) Finance Minister Mujtaba Shuja-ur-Rehman chaired the maiden meeting of the Cabinet Standing Committee on Legislation and Privatization here at the Chief Minister's Office on Monday.

Provincial Ministers Sohaib Ahmad, Zeeshan Rafique and Azma Bokhari also attended the meeting.

The meeting discussed a five-point agenda including approval of land auction by the Senior Member board of Revenue, review of the Punjab Assembly's annual Calendar from February 2024 to February 2025 and approvals for amendments in Punjab Sales Tax on Services Act, 2012 (Section 39-1) and Infrastructure Development Cess Act, 2015.

The minister directed the law and parliamentary affairs department's secretary to prepare the Punjab Assembly's calendar for the next hundred days and keep the MPAs informed about its proceedings. A sub-committee should be formed for the review of approved amendments in the Punjab Sales Tax on Services Act, 2012 and Infrastructure Development Cess Act, 2015, he added. Mujtaba said that transparency should be maintained in the legislative process and the inclusion of all members in legislation should be ensured.

