Myanmar earns over 125 mln USD from mineral exports over 4 months

YANGON, Aug. 27 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2023 ) :Myanmar earned over 125 million U.S. Dollars from mineral exports over the past four months (April 1 to Aug. 18) of the current fiscal year 2023-2024, according to the Ministry of Commerce on Sunday.

During the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year, the exports of mineral products made over 142 million U.S. dollars, the ministry said.

The figures released by the Ministry of Commerce show that the value of mineral exports this fiscal year has declined from last year.

Of the mineral export, goods worth over 104 million U.S. dollars were exported from the private sector and over 21 million U.S. dollars from the state-owned sector, the Ministry of Commerce's statistics indicated.

Myanmar mainly exports agricultural, animal and marine products, minerals, forest products and manufactured goods to its foreign trade partners, including China, Thailand, Bangladesh and India, according to the commerce ministry.