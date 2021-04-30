UrduPoint.com
OGRA Slashes LPG Price By Rs146.19 Per 11.8-kg Cylinder

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Fri 30th April 2021 | 02:47 PM

OGRA slashes LPG price by Rs146.19 per 11.8-kg cylinder

Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) on Friday issued a price-revision notification of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) for the month of May

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2021 ) :Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) on Friday issued a price-revision notification of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) for the month of May.

According to the notification, the authority has decreased the locally produced LPG price by Rs146.19 per cylinder of 11.8 kilograms.

After the revised price, the cylinder would be sold in the open market at Rs1,572.40 during the month of May, which was available at Rs1,718.59 in April.

Whereas, the per Metric Ton (MT) LPG rate has been fixed at Rs133,254.19 for May. The commodity sale price per MT was Rs145,643.23 during April.

The new price would be effective from May 1.

LPG Oil And Gas Regulatory Authority Sale Price April May Gas Market From

