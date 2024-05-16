Online Open Court At Tax House Peshawar On May 21
Umer Jamshaid Published May 16, 2024 | 09:46 PM
An online open court will be held at Tax House Peshawar to address the genuine problems of the taxpayers from 12:00 P.M to 1:00 P.M on May 21, 2024
Chief Commissioner Inland Revenue Regional Tax Office (RTO) Peshawar, Zafar Iqbal Khan will participate in the proceedings while Commissioner Withholding Syed Khalid Shah, Commissioner Peshawar Zone Dr Farooq Jameel,
Commissioner Corporate Zone Fazal Malik, Additional Commissioner Headquarters Bahadar Sher Afridi, Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Riaz Ahmad Khan and Assistant Commissioner/Focal Person Sheroz Ahmad Khan will be present for the assistance of the Chief Commissioner.
Trading community and other taxpayers have been invited for participation in the online open court to redress their problems through website www.facebook.com.
