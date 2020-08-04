UrduPoint.com
Over 97% Of Ecuador's Creditors Support Restructuring Of Country's Debt - President

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 04th August 2020 | 05:00 AM

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2020) Ecuador, whose economy is experiencing an economic crisis, has agreed to restructure its foreign debt with nearly all creditors, President Lenin Moreno said.

"More than 97 percent of bondholders supported a review of our foreign debt.

We will have the resources to serve the most vulnerable segments of the population and revitalize the country's [economy]. The world trusts Ecuador again!" Moreno wrote on Twitter.

Negotiations on the restructuring of the $17.3-billion debt began in June. In early July, the authorities announced that they had reached agreements with major creditors.

