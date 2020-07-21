Pakistan Stock Exchange gains 49 points to close at 37,700 points 21 July 2020

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Tuesday witnessed bullish trend as KSE 100 index closed at 37,700.31 points as compared to 37,650.57 points on the last working day, with positive change of 49.74 points (0.13%).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2020 ):The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Tuesday witnessed bullish trend as KSE 100 index closed at 37,700.31 points as compared to 37,650.57 points on the last working day, with positive change of 49.74 points (0.13%).

A total 457,216,709 shares were traded compared to the trade 553,817,736 shares during the previous day, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at Rs19.523 billion as compared to Rs19.524 billion during last trading day.

As many as 405 companies transacted shares in the Stock Market, out of which149 recorded gain and 233 sustained losses whereas the share price of 23 companies remained unchanged.

The three top traded companies were TRG Pak Ltd with a volume of 28,642,000 shares and price per share of Rs39.25, Hascol Petrol with a volume of 25,928,500 with price per share of Rs14 and Hum Network with a volume of 17,503,000 and price per share of Rs10.21.

The Bhanero Tex recorded maximum increase of Rs62.62 per share, closing at Rs897.62 whereas Nestle Pakistan was runner up with the increase of Rs50 per share, closing at Rs6800.

Rafhan Maize witnessed maximum decrease of Rs100 per share, closing at Rs7600 whereas prices of Indus Motor Co shares decreased by Rs67.73 per share closing at Rs1301.62.