Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Gains 97 Points

Faizan Hashmi Published March 06, 2023 | 08:42 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2023 ):The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Monday witnessed a bullish trend, gaining 97.33 points, a positive change of 0.24 percent, closing at 41,434.33 points against 41,337.00 points the previous day.

A total of 221,551,717 shares valuing Rs 7.252 billion were traded during the day as compared to 194,817,148 shares valuing Rs 7.768 billion last day.

As many as 334 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 206 of them recorded gains and 111 sustained losses, whereas the share prices of 17 companies remained unchanged.

The three top-trading companies were WorldCall Telecom with 42,073,975 shares at Rs.1.31 per share; Telecard Limited with 18,068,500 shares at Rs.6.93 per share, and TPL Properties with 10,637,502 shares at Rs.14.70 per share.

Pak Services witnessed a maximum increase of Rs.117.00 per share price, closing at Rs.2,310.00, whereas the runner-up was Bata (Pak) with an Rs.50.00 rise in its per share price to Rs.1,750.00.

Rafhan Maize witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs.499.99 per share closing at Rs.8,000.01; followed by Nestle Pakistan with Rs.133.97 decline to close at Rs.5,266.03.

