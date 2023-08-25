Open Menu

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Loses 79 Points

Muhammad Irfan Published August 25, 2023 | 07:03 PM

The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) shed 79.55 points on Friday , showing negative change of 0.17 percent, closing at 47,671.22 points against 47,750.77 points the previous trading day

A total of 192,036,691 shares were traded during the day as compared to 251,691,469 shares, whereas the trading value of shares was recorded at Rs.6.528 billion against Rs 12.798 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 329 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 100 of them recorded gains and 204 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 25 companies remained unchanged.

The three top-trading companies were WorldCall Telecom with 17,969,683 shares at Rs 1.25 per share; JS Bank Ltd with 16,138,500 shares at Rs 6.20 per share and BankIslami Pak with 12,489,876 shares at Rs 14.85 per share.

Excide (Pak)XD witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 26.02 per share price, closing at Rs 372.99, whereas the runner-up was Atlas Battery with an Rs 20.54 rise in its per share price to Rs294.47.

Unilever Foods witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 1,100.00 per share closing at Rs 22,900.00; followed by Bata (Pak) with Rs 30.00 decline to close at Rs 1,730.00.

