PDWP Approves Six Developmental Schemes

Umer Jamshaid Published June 21, 2022 | 03:10 PM

PDWP approves six developmental schemes

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2022 ) :Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) Punjab approved six development schemes of various sectors with an estimated cost of Rs 21,802.152 million.

The schemes were approved in the 82nd PDWP meeting of current fiscal year 2021-22 presided over by Planning & Development Board's Chairman Ali Sarfraz Hussain.

The approved development schemes included Establishment of Mother & Child Block in Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, Lahore (Revised) at the cost of Rs. 9,472.262 million, Construction of Front Approach Road of QAAP, length 3.90 Km in District Sheikhupura (Revised) at the cost of Rs. 683.932 million, Rehabilitation / Widening & Improvement of Shahpur – Bhera – Malikwal Road Length 76.50 Km in District Sargodha (Section Km 27.

00 to 76.50 Km=49.50 Km) at a cost of Rs 1,872.516 million, Rehabilitation/Widening of Road from Buchal Kalan to Lila (Phase-II), Length=25.00 Km, District Chakwal (Revised) at the cost of Rs. 534.455 million, Punjab Agriculture food and Drug Authority (Revised) at the cost of Rs. 8,508.760 million and Widening/Improvement / Construction of road from Piplan to Kallur Kot Road Tehsil Piplan Including Southern Bye Pass length 18.20 Km in District Mianwali (Revised) at a cost of Rs. 730.227 million.

Provincial Secretary P&D Board Dr. Muhammad Sohail Anwar Chaudhary, all board members,provincial secretaries of concerned departments, and other senior representatives of therelevant provincial departments also attended the meeting.

