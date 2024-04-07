PFC Delegation To Participate In Canton Fair China
Muhammad Irfan Published April 07, 2024 | 01:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2024) A delegation of Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) will participate in the five-day 135th
Canton Fair China to explore export markets and foster bilateral trade relations.
Chairing a meeting of the Council's board of directors (BoD) meeting here Sunday,
PFC Chief Executive Officer Mian Kashif Ashfaq said that this strategic move underscores
Pakistan's commitment to expanding its footprint in the global furniture industry.
He said the PFC delegation's agenda would be networking with potential buyers,
engaging in business-to-business meetings, and gaining insights into emerging trends
and consumer preferences in the global furniture market. By actively participating
in events like the Canton Fair commencing from April 23, 2024, the PFC aims to bolster
Pakistan's presence in the international furniture trade arena and establish long-term
partnerships with key stakeholders.
Main Kashif said that this initiative aligns with Pakistan's broader economic objectives
of enhancing exports, attracting foreign investment and promoting entrepreneurship within
the furniture sector. The Canton Fair, held biannually in Guangzhou China, is renowned
as one of the largest trade fairs worldwide, attracting thousands of exhibitors and buyers
from various industries. He said, the PFC participation in such a prestigious event presents
an invaluable opportunity to showcase Pakistan's craftsmanship, innovation, and diverse
range of furniture products to an international buyers.
