PFC delegation to participate in Canton Fair China

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2024) A delegation of Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) will participate in the five-day 135th

Canton Fair China to explore export markets and foster bilateral trade relations.

Chairing a meeting of the Council's board of directors (BoD) meeting here Sunday,

PFC Chief Executive Officer Mian Kashif Ashfaq said that this strategic move underscores

Pakistan's commitment to expanding its footprint in the global furniture industry.

He said the PFC delegation's agenda would be networking with potential buyers,

engaging in business-to-business meetings, and gaining insights into emerging trends

and consumer preferences in the global furniture market. By actively participating

in events like the Canton Fair commencing from April 23, 2024, the PFC aims to bolster

Pakistan's presence in the international furniture trade arena and establish long-term

partnerships with key stakeholders.

Main Kashif said that this initiative aligns with Pakistan's broader economic objectives

of enhancing exports, attracting foreign investment and promoting entrepreneurship within

the furniture sector. The Canton Fair, held biannually in Guangzhou China, is renowned

as one of the largest trade fairs worldwide, attracting thousands of exhibitors and buyers

from various industries. He said, the PFC participation in such a prestigious event presents

an invaluable opportunity to showcase Pakistan's craftsmanship, innovation, and diverse

range of furniture products to an international buyers.