Open Menu

PSW Integrates With Global E-Phyto Hub For Faster Agricultural Trade

Muhammad Irfan Published November 24, 2023 | 07:27 PM

PSW integrates with global E-Phyto hub for faster agricultural trade

Pakistan Single Window (PSW) in collaboration with Department of Plant Protection (DPP) of Pakistan has commenced sharing of electronic phytosanitary (e-Phyto) certificate exchanged between countries through e-Phyto Hub of International Plant Protection Convention (IPPC)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2023) Pakistan Single Window (PSW) in collaboration with Department of Plant Protection (DPP) of Pakistan has commenced sharing of electronic phytosanitary (e-Phyto) certificate exchanged between countries through e-Phyto Hub of International Plant Protection Convention (IPPC).

The PSW has successfully integrated the IPPC e-Phyto Hub for the electronic exchange of phytosanitary certificates, according to a press release issued here Friday.

The integration of the PSW into the IPPC e-Phyto Hub is part of PSW’s vision and commitment to modernizing trade processes and embracing digital solutions for a more efficient and interconnected global trade environment.

Pakistan is now one of 88 countries exchanging e-Phytos on the Hub (https://www.ephytoexchange.org/landing/index.html).

This is a pivotal tool that provides a paperless, global, digital exchange for electronic phytosanitary certificates governed by the IPPC, a multilateral treaty supervised by the UN's food and Agriculture Organization.

In the first 4 days of operations, PSW transmitted more than 600 certificates to 36 countries around the world. The electronic issuance of phytosanitary certificates through the PSW system is now operational across all major entry points, including seaports, airports, dry ports, and land border stations throughout Pakistan reducing processing times and costs associated with traditional paper-based procedures and facilitating traders in improving their trade competitiveness.

By connecting with the IPPC's e-Phyto Hub, Pakistan can now electronically exchange phytosanitary certificates with 127 countries worldwide. Since the integration, PSW has successfully exchanged e-phyto certificates with approximately 100 countries, including major trading partners such as Malaysia, Sri Lanka, Oman, the United States, Indonesia, Madagascar, Singapore, and Germany.

The CEO of PSW Syed Aftab Haider commented on the achievement and said the integration marks a significant step forward for PSW as it not only facilitates the exports of agricultural products, it demonstrates our ability to integrate with international platforms for data exchange.

By joining the Hub, PSW has taken the first step towards elimination of paper certificates across the international supply chain-a natural spillover to the digitization of trade processes and documents within Pakistan, he added.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan World United Nations Exchange Exports Sri Lanka Agriculture Oman Germany Singapore Indonesia United States Malaysia Madagascar Hub Border All

Recent Stories

Groom killed during wedding ceremony

Groom killed during wedding ceremony

10 minutes ago
 Happy seeder machines help prevent smog

Happy seeder machines help prevent smog

10 minutes ago
 Breaking poverty cycle; Dr. Amjad Saqib inspires b ..

Breaking poverty cycle; Dr. Amjad Saqib inspires brotherhood and skill developme ..

13 minutes ago
 Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) gains 186 more point ..

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) gains 186 more points to close at 59,086

13 minutes ago
 "Villages Will Shine" campaign govt's top priority ..

"Villages Will Shine" campaign govt's top priority; DC Jhang

29 minutes ago
 PU wins All Pakistan Inter-University Women Athlet ..

PU wins All Pakistan Inter-University Women Athletics Championship

29 minutes ago
Israel-Hamas guns silent as hostage release awaite ..

Israel-Hamas guns silent as hostage release awaited

29 minutes ago
 Education ministry to hold three-day National Leve ..

Education ministry to hold three-day National Level Conference on reading and li ..

32 minutes ago
 Imam-e-Kaaba leads Friday prayer at Faisal Mosque

Imam-e-Kaaba leads Friday prayer at Faisal Mosque

33 minutes ago
 'No more life there': Gaza refugees start anew in ..

'No more life there': Gaza refugees start anew in Bosnia

15 minutes ago
 Commissioner Hazara division addresses public conc ..

Commissioner Hazara division addresses public concerns on local transport fares

15 minutes ago
 One killed, four injured in road accident

One killed, four injured in road accident

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Business