PSX gains 303.20 points

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2023 ):The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Thursday gained 303.20 points, a positive change of 0.67 percent, closing at 45,398.31 points against 45,095.11 points the previous trading day.

A total of 464,226,100 shares were traded during the day as compared to 245,453,654 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 10.104 billion against Rs 9.402 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 344 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 227 of them recorded gains and 90 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 27 companies remained unchanged.

The three top-trading companies were WorkdCall Telecom with 185,190,828 shares at Rs 1.43 per share; Bank of Punjab with 19,500,000 shares at Rs.4.20 per share and K-Electric with 15,889,256 shares at Rs.2.01 per share.

Sapphire Fiber witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 61.00 per share price, closing at Rs 1295.00, whereas the runner-up was Al-Abbas Sugar with an Rs 29.00 rise in its per share price to Rs 150.00.

Colgate Palm witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 112.38 per share closing at Rs 1386.05, followed by Rafhan Maize with Rs 100.00 decline to close at Rs 8400.00.