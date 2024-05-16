Open Menu

PSX Stays Bullish, Gains 266.72 Points

Sumaira FH Published May 16, 2024 | 05:20 PM

PSX stays bullish, gains 266.72 points

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2024) The 100-Index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) witnessed a bullish trend on Thursday, gaining 266.72 points, a positive change of 0.36 per cent, closing at 74,930.70 points against 74,663.98 points the previous trading day.

A total of 407,625,139 shares valuing Rs 16.978 billion were traded during the day as compared to 572,420,772 shares valuing Rs 25.947 billion on the last day.

Some 377 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 161 of them recorded gains and 194 sustained losses, whereas the prices of 22 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were P.I.A.C (A) with 34,846,148 shares at Rs26.20 per share, Pak-Electric with 28,542,422 shares at Rs 26.47 per share and World Call Telecom with 24,078,585 shares at Rs 1.38 per share.

Sapphire Fibers limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 57.78 per share price closing at Rs 1,549.95, whereas the runner-up was Mehmood Textile Mills Limited with Rs 23.11 increase to close at Rs 486.11.

Nestle Pakistan Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 100.00 per share closing at Rs 7,280.00, followed by Hallmark Company Limited with Rs 42.59 decline to close at Rs 525.30.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan World Price Pakistan Stock Exchange Share Top Hallmark Company Limited Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited Mehmood Textile Mills Limited Billion P

Recent Stories

Ahmer Bilal Soofi's ‘Quranic Covenants launched ..

Ahmer Bilal Soofi's ‘Quranic Covenants launched to decipher divine themes

3 minutes ago
 Rupee loses 14 paisa against Dollar

Rupee loses 14 paisa against Dollar

3 minutes ago
 France deploys additional forces to quell New Cale ..

France deploys additional forces to quell New Caledonia unrest

59 seconds ago
 Pakistan to be among world's top 10 economies by 2 ..

Pakistan to be among world's top 10 economies by 2047: Ahsan Iqbal

1 minute ago
 Education Ministry to conduct review of OOSC to fo ..

Education Ministry to conduct review of OOSC to formulate plan for targeted inte ..

3 minutes ago
 Road safety seminar held at NTUF

Road safety seminar held at NTUF

1 minute ago
Sun-glasses, P caps ordered as Multan sizzles at 4 ..

Sun-glasses, P caps ordered as Multan sizzles at 44C

1 minute ago
 Distt govt to adopt zero tolerance policy on viole ..

Distt govt to adopt zero tolerance policy on violence against women

1 minute ago
 Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harm ..

Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Chaudhry Salik Hussain re ..

9 minutes ago
 Kaghan Valley tourism season officially kicks off ..

Kaghan Valley tourism season officially kicks off with MNJ road opening

27 minutes ago
 Unhealthy lifestyle increasing hypertension, other ..

Unhealthy lifestyle increasing hypertension, other diseases: Dr Bilal

27 minutes ago
 So-called legislation, court decisions cant' absol ..

So-called legislation, court decisions cant' absolve India of its int'l obligati ..

38 minutes ago

More Stories From Business