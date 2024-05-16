PSX Stays Bullish, Gains 266.72 Points
Sumaira FH Published May 16, 2024 | 05:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2024) The 100-Index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) witnessed a bullish trend on Thursday, gaining 266.72 points, a positive change of 0.36 per cent, closing at 74,930.70 points against 74,663.98 points the previous trading day.
A total of 407,625,139 shares valuing Rs 16.978 billion were traded during the day as compared to 572,420,772 shares valuing Rs 25.947 billion on the last day.
Some 377 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 161 of them recorded gains and 194 sustained losses, whereas the prices of 22 companies remained unchanged.
The three top trading companies were P.I.A.C (A) with 34,846,148 shares at Rs26.20 per share, Pak-Electric with 28,542,422 shares at Rs 26.47 per share and World Call Telecom with 24,078,585 shares at Rs 1.38 per share.
Sapphire Fibers limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 57.78 per share price closing at Rs 1,549.95, whereas the runner-up was Mehmood Textile Mills Limited with Rs 23.11 increase to close at Rs 486.11.
Nestle Pakistan Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 100.00 per share closing at Rs 7,280.00, followed by Hallmark Company Limited with Rs 42.59 decline to close at Rs 525.30.
