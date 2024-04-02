PSX Turns Around To Bullish Trend, Gains 89 Points
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 02, 2024 | 07:05 PM
The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Tuesday turned around to bullish trend, gaining 89.94 points, a slight positive change of 0.13 percent, closing at 66,886.26 points against 66,796.32 points the previous trading day
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2024) The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Tuesday turned around to bullish trend, gaining 89.94 points, a slight positive change of 0.13 percent, closing at 66,886.26 points against 66,796.32 points the previous trading day.
A total of 239,650,377 shares valuing Rs.8.940 billion were traded during the day as compared to 238,829,562 shares valuing Rs.8.365 billion the last day.
Some 342 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 160 of them recorded gains and 153 sustained losses, whereas the share prices of 29 remained unchanged.
In future market, as many as 309 companies traded shares in the market, out of which 130 recorded gains, 176 witnessed losses whereas share prices of 3 companies remained unchanged.
In PSX, the three top trading companies were WorldCall Telecom with 32,343,929 shares at Rs.1.35 per share, PTCL with 27,131,713 shares with Rs.16.46 per share and Pak Reinsurance with 13,127,500 shares at Rs.15.46 per share.
Hallmark Company Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs.39.60 per share price, closing at Rs.576.07, whereas the runner-up was Pak Services Limited with a Rs.34.50 rise in its per share price to Rs.974.50.
Pakistan Tobacco Company Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs.47.85 per share closing at Rs.1,075.10, followed by Abbott Laboratories (Pakistan) Limited with Rs.23.22 decline to close at Rs.455.56.
Recent Stories
Senegal's youngest president Faye vows systemic change, sovereignty
OPPO Reno11 5G Now Available Nationwide: Redefining Mobile Photography with The ..
PUC chairman condemns Israel's aggression against Iran's consulate in Damascus
UAE envoy calls on Commerce minister Jam Kamal
Health activists call for increase in Tobacco Tax
IESCO issues power suspension programme
Shell back in court in landmark Dutch climate case
NHMP, Pakistan Customs sign MoU to increase cooperation in prevention of smuggli ..
Gold hits record peak, Europe stocks wobble
PAJCCI welcome agreements reached between Pak-Afghan delegates on bilateral trad ..
US stocks hit by latest inflation data; gold prices jump
Happy Easter to the Christian community living all over the world including Paki ..
More Stories From Business
-
UAE envoy calls on Commerce minister Jam Kamal20 minutes ago
-
Health activists call for increase in Tobacco Tax51 minutes ago
-
Shell back in court in landmark Dutch climate case20 minutes ago
-
PAJCCI welcome agreements reached between Pak-Afghan delegates on bilateral trade, transit10 minutes ago
-
US stocks hit by latest inflation data; gold prices jump10 minutes ago
-
Delegation of All-Pakistan Car Dealers Association calls on Excise Minister KP2 hours ago
-
Bank Makramah Chairman of the Board of Directors apprises shareholders of BML’s vision to excel in ..2 hours ago
-
Gold rates dip by Rs.500 to Rs237,100 per tola3 hours ago
-
Pakistan implementing an economic reform plan critical for a robust recovery10 minutes ago
-
Services exports decrease by 1.37 pc in 8 months3 hours ago
-
Pakistan’s exports to China increase by 42% in 8 months10 minutes ago
-
Rupee gains 10 paisa against dollar10 minutes ago