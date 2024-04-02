PSX turns around to bullish trend, gains 89 points

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2024) The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Tuesday turned around to bullish trend, gaining 89.94 points, a slight positive change of 0.13 percent, closing at 66,886.26 points against 66,796.32 points the previous trading day.

A total of 239,650,377 shares valuing Rs.8.940 billion were traded during the day as compared to 238,829,562 shares valuing Rs.8.365 billion the last day.

Some 342 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 160 of them recorded gains and 153 sustained losses, whereas the share prices of 29 remained unchanged.

In future market, as many as 309 companies traded shares in the market, out of which 130 recorded gains, 176 witnessed losses whereas share prices of 3 companies remained unchanged.

In PSX, the three top trading companies were WorldCall Telecom with 32,343,929 shares at Rs.1.35 per share, PTCL with 27,131,713 shares with Rs.16.46 per share and Pak Reinsurance with 13,127,500 shares at Rs.15.46 per share.

Hallmark Company Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs.39.60 per share price, closing at Rs.576.07, whereas the runner-up was Pak Services Limited with a Rs.34.50 rise in its per share price to Rs.974.50.

Pakistan Tobacco Company Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs.47.85 per share closing at Rs.1,075.10, followed by Abbott Laboratories (Pakistan) Limited with Rs.23.22 decline to close at Rs.455.56.