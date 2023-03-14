Putin Says Ill-Wishers Want Problems for Russian Economy, But 'Everything Will Be Fine'

Russian President Vladimir Putin said that ill-wishers expected that in the medium term they would create problems in the economy for Russia, and he saw such risks, but believes that everything will be fine

"It must be admitted that these ill-wishers of ours are counting on the fact that in the medium term they will create problems for us. Such a danger really exists, we understand this.

Anyway, at enterprises of a long cycle, of course, modern equipment, modern developments are required, but I think that here everything will be fine," he said during a visit to an aircraft factory in Ulan-Ude.

Putin also noted that now Russia was introducing new instruments to support innovative industries.

"This includes industrial industrial mortgages, benefits and the creation of certain industrial clusters," the Russian president explained.