Qatar Fund Keen To Increase Footprint In Pakistan’s Power, Housing Sectors

Umer Jamshaid Published March 23, 2024 | 03:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2024) Chief Executive Officer, Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD), Khalifa bin Jassem Al-Kuwari here on Saturday showed his interest in increasing the footprint of the fund in Pakistan’s power generation and housing sectors.

Both countries would further enhance bilateral cooperation by initiating technical level discussions, said a press statement issued by the Economic Affairs Division.

A QFFD delegation, led by Al-Kuwari is on a two-day visit to Pakistan (from 23-24 March 2024), the statement added. The delegation, along with the Ambassador of the State of Qatar to Pakistan Ali Mubarak Ali Essa Al-Khater called on Minister for Economic Affairs, Ahad Khan Cheema.

On the occasion, the Minister for Economic Affairs highlighted the priority of his government to further strengthen bilateral cooperation between the two countries in the development of mega projects in the water sector.

He welcomed the CEO, QFFD, and appreciated the role of the State of Qatar and QFFD in the development of the country and the longstanding relationship between the two countries.

The minister congratulated Al-Kuwari on receiving the Civil Award conferred upon him by the President of Pakistan in recognition of his services to Pakistan.

Cheema expressed his gratitude to the State of Qatar for galvanizing international support for the floods 2022 affectees by pledging US$ 25.00 million. He also appreciated the role and support of QFFD to Pakistan at a very challenging time and assured to further strengthen the relations with QFFD in the future.

On the occasion, Al-Kuwari congratulated the Minister for Economic Affairs on Pakistan Day and thanked the government of Pakistan for conferment of the Civil Award.

Al-Kuwari stated that QFFD remains committed to supporting Pakistan in its journey towards recovery and prosperity through climate-resilient infrastructure.

