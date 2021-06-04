Qatari Investments Into Russia Doubled Over Recent Years - Emir

ST (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2021) Qatar doubled its investments into the Russian economy in recent years and hopes that this trend will continue, Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani said on Friday.

"The volume of the Qatari investments into the Russian economy doubled during the last years. We hope that this tendency will continue," the emir said at the ongoing St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

He added that the country highly assesses its relations with Russia, mentioning the significant progress in political, economic, trade and investment spheres over the last two decades.

"In this regard, we confirm our high assessment of the level of our active cooperation in the economic sphere, including the energy sector, and express our belief in the high potential of the Russian economy and the importance of investments in it," the emir said.