UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Qatari Investments Into Russia Doubled Over Recent Years - Emir

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Fri 04th June 2021 | 06:00 PM

Qatari Investments Into Russia Doubled Over Recent Years - Emir

ST (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2021) Qatar doubled its investments into the Russian economy in recent years and hopes that this trend will continue, Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani said on Friday.

"The volume of the Qatari investments into the Russian economy doubled during the last years. We hope that this tendency will continue," the emir said at the ongoing St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

He added that the country highly assesses its relations with Russia, mentioning the significant progress in political, economic, trade and investment spheres over the last two decades.

"In this regard, we confirm our high assessment of the level of our active cooperation in the economic sphere, including the energy sector, and express our belief in the high potential of the Russian economy and the importance of investments in it," the emir said.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia Qatar Progress St. Petersburg

Recent Stories

Pakistan fails to win hosting right for Hockey5s W ..

8 minutes ago

PSL 6 matches will go live for global audience via ..

15 minutes ago

Emirates restarts flights to Phuket with re-openin ..

22 minutes ago

Consumers of mobile services paying highest tax in ..

28 minutes ago

Bilawal lashes out at ongoing “process of accoun ..

35 minutes ago

72,879 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

50 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.