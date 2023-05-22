UrduPoint.com

Republika Srpska Leader Dodik Could Discuss Gas Price, Pipeline Project With Putin-Perovic

Umer Jamshaid Published May 22, 2023 | 08:10 AM

Republika Srpska Leader Dodik Could Discuss Gas Price, Pipeline Project With Putin-Perovic

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd May, 2023) President of the Republika Srpska Milorad Dodik is likely to discuss the price for gas and a gas pipeline project for supplies from Russia with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Dusko Perovic, the head of the Representative Office of the Republika Srpska in Moscow, told Sputnik.

Dodik had said that he plans to visit Moscow on May 23 and meet with the Russian president.

"The price for gas will also be discussed at the meeting. I can say that probably the best price will be approved - as for friendly countries," Perovic said, adding that, apart from this topic, "at the meeting between President Dodik and Vladimir Putin, the issue of our joint economic plans, including the construction of a gas pipeline, which we planned 10 years ago, will also be discussed."

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Visit Vladimir Putin Price May Gas From Best

Recent Stories

UAE, Malaysia: Long-standing relations across all ..

UAE, Malaysia: Long-standing relations across all fields

6 hours ago
 Egyptian President, Oman&#039;s Sultan review regi ..

Egyptian President, Oman&#039;s Sultan review regional, international developmen ..

7 hours ago
 Dortmund close in on Bundesliga

Dortmund close in on Bundesliga

7 hours ago
 PL Champions defeat Chelsea, get Etihad title part ..

PL Champions defeat Chelsea, get Etihad title party started

9 hours ago
 Petronas Twin Towers in Kuala Lumpur light up with ..

Petronas Twin Towers in Kuala Lumpur light up with UAE flag to mark official vis ..

10 hours ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed arrives in Malaysia o ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed arrives in Malaysia on official visit

10 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.