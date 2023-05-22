Republika Srpska Leader Dodik Could Discuss Gas Price, Pipeline Project With Putin-Perovic

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd May, 2023) President of the Republika Srpska Milorad Dodik is likely to discuss the price for gas and a gas pipeline project for supplies from Russia with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Dusko Perovic, the head of the Representative Office of the Republika Srpska in Moscow, told Sputnik.

Dodik had said that he plans to visit Moscow on May 23 and meet with the Russian president.

"The price for gas will also be discussed at the meeting. I can say that probably the best price will be approved - as for friendly countries," Perovic said, adding that, apart from this topic, "at the meeting between President Dodik and Vladimir Putin, the issue of our joint economic plans, including the construction of a gas pipeline, which we planned 10 years ago, will also be discussed."