Russia May Suspend Gas Supplies to Finland on May 13 - Lawmakers

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2022) The Finnish government has warned politicians of Russia's possible suspension of gas supplies to the country on May 13 in response to Finland's accession to NATO, according to Finnish lawmakers.

Earlier in the day, Finnish President Sauli Niinisto and Prime Minister Sanna Marin said that Helsinki must apply for NATO membership "without delay." The Russian Foreign Ministry said later that Finland's statement is "a radical change in the country's foreign policy" and Moscow will be forced "to take retaliatory steps of a military-technical or other nature."

Finland's key politicians have been warned about the possible suspension of Russian gas supplies due to Helsinki's NATO bid, Finnish newspaper Iltalehti reported. Ville Tavio, the chairperson of the Finns Party Parliamentary Group, confirmed the information to Iltalehti.

"We are ready for this and are expecting this to happen," Tavio told Iltalehti.

Finnish Lawmaker Harry Harkimo also confirmed the information saying that the suspension of gas supplies to Finland was previously expected on May 23, when Helsinki was to make the next payment to Russia for gas.

In Finland, gas is mainly used for production, with the chemical and timber industries being the largest consumers. Finnish Minister of European Affairs and Ownership Steering Tytti Tuppurainen said on April 27 that Helsinki had decided not to follow Russia's terms of paying for gas in rubles.

In March, Russian President Vladimir Putin instructed the government and Russian energy giant Gazprom to switch gas payments to rubles for countries that have imposed sanctions on Russia for starting its special military operation in Ukraine.