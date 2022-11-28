UrduPoint.com

Russia Remains Largest Investor In Kazakhstan's Economy - Putin

Sumaira FH Published November 28, 2022 | 04:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th November, 2022) Russia is one of the largest investors in the economy of Kazakhstan with the total volume of Russian capital investments amounting to almost $17 billion, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday.

"Russia has been and remains one of the largest investors in the Kazakh economy.

The total volume of Russian capital investments is almost $17 billion. More than 30 major investment projects are being implemented jointly in all key sectors of the economy, without exception," Putin said at a plenary session of the 16th Forum of Interregional Cooperation between Russia and Kazakhstan, which will be held in Russia's Orenburg.

