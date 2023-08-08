Open Menu

Russia Suspends Some Provisions Of Tax Treaties With Unfriendly Countries - Decree

Umer Jamshaid Published August 08, 2023 | 05:00 PM

Russia Suspends Some Provisions of Tax Treaties With Unfriendly Countries - Decree

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th August, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a decree on the suspension of certain provisions of Russia's tax treaties with unfriendly countries, including the United States.

The relevant document was published on the official legal information portal on Tuesday.

"Based on the need to take urgent measures in connection with unfriendly actions by a number of foreign states against Russia, its citizens and legal entities, I decide: ... to suspend the following provisions of international treaties of Russia ... the Treaty between Russia and the United States on the avoidance of double taxation and the prevention of fiscal evasion with respect of taxes on income and capital," the document read.

Putin also instructed the Russian Foreign Ministry to notify unfriendly countries about the suspension of the provisions and the cabinet of minister to submit a relevant bill to the lower house of the parliament.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia Parliament Vladimir Putin United States Cabinet

Recent Stories

PCB restores Sarfraz Nawaz's pension

PCB restores Sarfraz Nawaz's pension

4 minutes ago
 SEC discusses restructuring Districts and Villages ..

SEC discusses restructuring Districts and Villages Affairs Department

11 minutes ago
 Finance Minister presides over meeting about airpo ..

Finance Minister presides over meeting about airports' outsourcing

13 minutes ago
 Emirates Schools Establishment joins National ICV ..

Emirates Schools Establishment joins National ICV programme

56 minutes ago
 Fujairah Crown Prince briefed on Fujairah Creative ..

Fujairah Crown Prince briefed on Fujairah Creative Centre&#039;s plans, activiti ..

56 minutes ago
 CAMON 20 Series Set to Launch in a Spectacular Liv ..

CAMON 20 Series Set to Launch in a Spectacular Live CAMON Fashion Night

2 hours ago
Yahsat reports revenue of AED753 million in H1 202 ..

Yahsat reports revenue of AED753 million in H1 2023

2 hours ago
 Fujairah Ruler issues Resolution appointing Execut ..

Fujairah Ruler issues Resolution appointing Executive Director of Fujairah Cultu ..

2 hours ago
 DoE launches building safety inspections for lique ..

DoE launches building safety inspections for liquefied petroleum gas systems

3 hours ago
 Sushmita Sen's upcoming web series 'Taali' goes vi ..

Sushmita Sen's upcoming web series 'Taali' goes viral

3 hours ago
 New York City names street 'Allama Iqbal Avenue' a ..

New York City names street 'Allama Iqbal Avenue' ahead of Pakistan's Independenc ..

3 hours ago
 Borouge, Borealis launch new sustainable automotiv ..

Borouge, Borealis launch new sustainable automotive products made from up to 70% ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Business