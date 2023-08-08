Russia Suspends Some Provisions of Tax Treaties With Unfriendly Countries - Decree

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th August, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a decree on the suspension of certain provisions of Russia's tax treaties with unfriendly countries, including the United States.

The relevant document was published on the official legal information portal on Tuesday.

"Based on the need to take urgent measures in connection with unfriendly actions by a number of foreign states against Russia, its citizens and legal entities, I decide: ... to suspend the following provisions of international treaties of Russia ... the Treaty between Russia and the United States on the avoidance of double taxation and the prevention of fiscal evasion with respect of taxes on income and capital," the document read.

Putin also instructed the Russian Foreign Ministry to notify unfriendly countries about the suspension of the provisions and the cabinet of minister to submit a relevant bill to the lower house of the parliament.