Russian Lawmaker Believes Nord Stream 2 Construction Will Be Completed by Summer

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2021) The construction of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline for carrying Russian gas to Europe is expected to be completed by the summer, and there is hope that the first batch of gas will be delivered to Germany by this time, Pavel Zavalny from Russia's parliamentary group on cooperation with Germany said on Thursday.

"From all appearances, we should complete all works no later than the summer," Zavalny said at a meeting with German lawmakers.

Construction is speeding up, as the Akademik Cherskiy pipelaying vessel has joined the effort, the Russian lawmaker continued.

"There is hope that the second string, as well as the first string, will be laid no later than June, if foreign vessels do not interfere. We have already witnesses such precedents," Zavalny added.

"We hope very much that both construction and gas supply adjustment will be completed by the end of the summer, and there is hope that Germany will obtain the first batch of gas through this pipeline," Zavalny concluded.