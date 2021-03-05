UrduPoint.com
Russia's Annualized Inflation Accelerates To 5.7% In February - Rosstat

Fri 05th March 2021

Russia's Annualized Inflation Accelerates to 5.7% in February - Rosstat

Russia's inflation accelerated to 0.78 percent in February from 0.67 percent in January, while annualized inflation rose to 5.7 percent from 5.2 percent in January, Rosstat said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2021) Russia's inflation accelerated to 0.78 percent in February from 0.67 percent in January, while annualized inflation rose to 5.7 percent from 5.2 percent in January, Rosstat said.

"In February 2021, compared to January 2021, the consumer price index was 100.

8 percent, compared to December 2020 101.5 percent (in February 2020 100.3 percent, compared to December 2019 100.7 percent)," the statistics agency said.

At the same time, annualized inflation in February was 5.67 percent after 5.19 percent in January.

