(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2020) Russia's daily average oil and condensate production in March was 0.1 percent down month-on-month to 11.294 million barrels per day, Bloomberg news agency reported Thursday citing Russian Energy Ministry's analysts.

Year-on-year, the March numbers were reportedly also down by 0.1 percent.

March was the last month when the OPEC+ agreement on oil output cuts was in force.