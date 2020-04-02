Russia's Daily Average Oil Output In March Down By 0.1% To 11.3Mln BPD - Reports
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 02nd April 2020 | 10:50 AM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2020) Russia's daily average oil and condensate production in March was 0.1 percent down month-on-month to 11.294 million barrels per day, Bloomberg news agency reported Thursday citing Russian Energy Ministry's analysts.
Year-on-year, the March numbers were reportedly also down by 0.1 percent.
March was the last month when the OPEC+ agreement on oil output cuts was in force.