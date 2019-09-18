UrduPoint.com
Russia's Gas Reserves Amount To 73 Trillion Cubic Meters - Environment Minister

Wed 18th September 2019 | 12:49 PM

Russia's Gas Reserves Amount to 73 Trillion Cubic Meters - Environment Minister

TYUMEN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th September, 2019) Russian gas reserves of all categories total 73 trillion cubic meters, Natural Resources and Environment Minister Dmitry Kobylkin said on Wednesday.

"Gas reserves of all categories amount to 73 trillion cubic meters.

In terms of production, we share the first place with the United States," Kobylkin said on the sidelines of the Tyumen Oil and Gas Forum.

Last year, gas production in Russia increased by about 5 percent to 725 billion cubic meters, setting an 18-year-old high record.

