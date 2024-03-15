Open Menu

SECP Proposes Amendments To Companies Regulations To Prevent Fraudulent

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 15, 2024 | 08:32 PM

SECP proposes amendments to companies regulations to prevent fraudulent

The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) proposed amendments to Companies Regulations to prevent fraudulent filing of statutory returns

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2024) The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) proposed amendments to Companies Regulations to prevent fraudulent filing of statutory returns.

The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has issued draft amendments to Regulation 50 of the Companies Regulations, 2024, for public comment.

The proposed amendment aims to prevent misleading or fraudulent filing of statutory returns, report changes in management and directorships, ensure return authenticity, and reduce management disputes, said a press release issued here on Friday.

The SECP has recently launched a new corporate registry, namely ‘eZfile, a user-friendly online portal for company filing.

As per proposed amendments, it would be mandatory to file processes for change of management and directors online through eZfile in order to ensure digitization and authenticity of change of management reports reported by the company.

Henceforth, no physical return for a change of management would be allowed to be filed by the companies with the Commission.

The proposed amendments outline a comprehensive procedure for reporting and verifying changes in company management, including appointment, election, resignation, retirement, and removal of directors and CEOs.

They also suggest that existing directors or chief executive officers which are not registered with the Commission through eZfile must register within three months of notification or before their resignation or retirement.

The proposed amendments notification can be accessed on the SECP's website via the link.

https://www.secp.gov.pk/laws/draft-for-discussion/draft-rules-regulations/

Public comments received within 14 days of the date of the notification shall be considered by the Commission.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Election Securities And Exchange Commission Of Pakistan (SECP) Company

Recent Stories

Railways sets record with longest freight train op ..

Railways sets record with longest freight train operation

5 minutes ago
 CEO health directs officials to intensify anti-den ..

CEO health directs officials to intensify anti-dengue surveillance

7 minutes ago
 Spain call up for Barca defender Pau Cubarsi, 17

Spain call up for Barca defender Pau Cubarsi, 17

7 minutes ago
 CS KP for good attitude for efficient public servi ..

CS KP for good attitude for efficient public service

7 minutes ago
 Foolproof security provided for Friday prayers

Foolproof security provided for Friday prayers

7 minutes ago
 Russian ballot boxes vandalised as presidential vo ..

Russian ballot boxes vandalised as presidential vote starts

4 minutes ago
Faisal Amin to contest bye-poll from NA-44 DI Khan

Faisal Amin to contest bye-poll from NA-44 DI Khan

4 minutes ago
 Russian strikes kill 16, including rescuers, in Od ..

Russian strikes kill 16, including rescuers, in Odesa

4 minutes ago
 EU looks to extend migration deals to Egypt

EU looks to extend migration deals to Egypt

4 minutes ago
 Supreme Court issues cause list for next week

Supreme Court issues cause list for next week

4 minutes ago
 Liverpool face Atalanta in Europa League quarters

Liverpool face Atalanta in Europa League quarters

4 minutes ago
 Silva, Conceicao get Portugal call ahead of Euro 2 ..

Silva, Conceicao get Portugal call ahead of Euro 2024

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Business