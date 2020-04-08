UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Shan Foods Partners With UNAP, Orange Tree To Provide Food Items For Needy

Muhammad Irfan 41 seconds ago Wed 08th April 2020 | 06:06 PM

Shan Foods partners with UNAP, Orange Tree to provide food items for needy

The Shan Food Company has partnered with United Nations Association of Pakistan (UNAP), JDC, the Orange Tree Foundation and Hum Network and start distributing ration packs to the deserving families

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2020 ) :The Shan Food Company has partnered with United Nations Association of Pakistan (UNAP), JDC, the Orange Tree Foundation and Hum Network and start distributing ration packs to the deserving families.

In a statement Maria Rashdi, Senior Marketing Communications and E-commerce Manager of the company said that coronavirus pandemic had caught us all off guard, leaving a significant number of daily wage workers in dire situations.

The company has developing partnership with UNAP, JDC, HUM Television Network, Orange Tree Foundation and independent philanthropists, who are working to collect rations by identifying the right people to whom these resources need to be distributed.

Sheikh Adil Hussain, General Manager Marketing, Shan Foods said that as company wide decision was taken to reallocate our resources, on a national and international level, to immediately begin working on finding organizations to partner up with.

We have not only found local organizations to join hands with, but as a global brand we have also identified multiple food banks in North America and the middle East through whom we are providing support at an international leve, he added.

At a time when the world is facing an unprecedented crisis, Shan Foods as a global brand, is furthering its commitment towards caring for people. By distributing thousands of products through UNAP, JDC, HUM Network and the Orange Tree Foundation, as well as, raising awareness about the virus through its own social media platforms; the company aims to ensure that everyone comes out of this pandemic safely, it added.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan World United Nations Social Media Company Orange Middle East TV All Hum Network Limited Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Pakistan Stock Exchange completes pilot run of SZS ..

38 seconds ago

Chlorine water sprayed in areas of district East

39 seconds ago

IGP Punjab orders crackdown on beggars, drug-addic ..

43 seconds ago

Putin on Coronavirus: We Need to Fight for Every P ..

45 seconds ago

Doctors, nurses and paramedical staff playing a fr ..

4 minutes ago

A man electrocuted by 11000 KV Line in Bajaur

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.