Shan Foods partners with UNAP, Orange Tree to provide food items for needy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2020 ) :The Shan Food Company has partnered with United Nations Association of Pakistan (UNAP), JDC, the Orange Tree Foundation and Hum Network and start distributing ration packs to the deserving families.

In a statement Maria Rashdi, Senior Marketing Communications and E-commerce Manager of the company said that coronavirus pandemic had caught us all off guard, leaving a significant number of daily wage workers in dire situations.

The company has developing partnership with UNAP, JDC, HUM Television Network, Orange Tree Foundation and independent philanthropists, who are working to collect rations by identifying the right people to whom these resources need to be distributed.

Sheikh Adil Hussain, General Manager Marketing, Shan Foods said that as company wide decision was taken to reallocate our resources, on a national and international level, to immediately begin working on finding organizations to partner up with.

We have not only found local organizations to join hands with, but as a global brand we have also identified multiple food banks in North America and the middle East through whom we are providing support at an international leve, he added.

At a time when the world is facing an unprecedented crisis, Shan Foods as a global brand, is furthering its commitment towards caring for people. By distributing thousands of products through UNAP, JDC, HUM Network and the Orange Tree Foundation, as well as, raising awareness about the virus through its own social media platforms; the company aims to ensure that everyone comes out of this pandemic safely, it added.