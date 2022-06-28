Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2022 ) :Four ships namely,Lana, MSC Adonis, Arpeggio and MarangasAscleppius carrying Containers, Phosphoric Acid and LNG, berthed at Qasim International Container Terminal, EngroVopak Terminal and EngroElengy Terminal respectively on Monday.

Meanwhile two more ships, Maersk Kensington and Onex Precious carrying Containers and Mogas also arrived at outer anchorage of the port during the same day.

A total of 10 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them, 02 more ships, Fortune Glory and Khairpur left the Port on Tuesday morning, while 03 more ships, MSC Adonis, Lana and Zoe are expected to sail on today in the afternoon.

Cargo throughput of 213,174 tonnes, comprising 177,474 tonnes imports cargo and 35,700 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 3,480` Containers (1,380 TEUs Imports and 2,100 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 11 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them 04 ships, Silver Eburna, PS Venezia, Star Pisces and Maersk Kensington & two more ships, MSC Mumbai and Southern Wolf carrying Palm oil, Furnace oil, Coal, Containers and Chemical are expected to take berths at LCT, FOTCO, PIBT, QICT and MW-1 on Tuesday, while another container ship ' EM Astoria' also arrived on Wednesday.