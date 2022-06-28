UrduPoint.com

Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 28, 2022 | 01:50 PM

Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2022 ) :Four ships namely,Lana, MSC Adonis, Arpeggio and MarangasAscleppius carrying Containers, Phosphoric Acid and LNG, berthed at Qasim International Container Terminal, EngroVopak Terminal and EngroElengy Terminal respectively on Monday.

Meanwhile two more ships, Maersk Kensington and Onex Precious carrying Containers and Mogas also arrived at outer anchorage of the port during the same day.

A total of 10 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them, 02 more ships, Fortune Glory and Khairpur left the Port on Tuesday morning, while 03 more ships, MSC Adonis, Lana and Zoe are expected to sail on today in the afternoon.

Cargo throughput of 213,174 tonnes, comprising 177,474 tonnes imports cargo and 35,700 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 3,480` Containers (1,380 TEUs Imports and 2,100 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 11 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them 04 ships, Silver Eburna, PS Venezia, Star Pisces and Maersk Kensington & two more ships, MSC Mumbai and Southern Wolf carrying Palm oil, Furnace oil, Coal, Containers and Chemical are expected to take berths at LCT, FOTCO, PIBT, QICT and MW-1 on Tuesday, while another container ship ' EM Astoria' also arrived on Wednesday.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Mumbai Oil Same Astoria Anchorage Khairpur Silver Port Qasim

Recent Stories

PPP Minister Khursheed Shah tests positive for Cov ..

PPP Minister Khursheed Shah tests positive for Covid-19

48 minutes ago
 PM vows to take country towards economic stability ..

PM vows to take country towards economic stability in next 14 months

59 minutes ago
 Ishaq Dar will return to Pakistan in July

Ishaq Dar will return to Pakistan in July

2 hours ago
 Babar XI faces Sarfaraz XI in a practice match bef ..

Babar XI faces Sarfaraz XI in a practice match before the Sri Lanka Test Series

3 hours ago
 Country may face increased load-shedding in July: ..

Country may face increased load-shedding in July: PM

3 hours ago
 Pakistan voices concern over blocking of access to ..

Pakistan voices concern over blocking of access to twitter handles of its missio ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.