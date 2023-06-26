Shipping activity at Port Qasim

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2023 ) :Portactivitieswere reported on Sunday, where four ships namely, MSC Flosta, Magnum Force, Sadah Silver and Opera scheduled to load/offload Containers, Cement, Palm oil, Gas oil and Chemicals, berthed at Container Terminal, Multipurpose Terminal, Liquid Terminal, Oil Terminal and EngroVopak Terminal respectively.

Meanwhile six more ships, OOCL Le Havre, MSC Mundra-VIII, Hua Wei-8, GC Berly, SilHouette Island and Milaha RasLafan with Container, Palm oil, Coal and LNG are also arrived at outer anchorage of the Port Qasim during the last 24 hours.

A total of 08 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them a containers ship 'MSC Flosta' is sailed out to sea on Monday morning on 26th June, 2023 and another ship 'Fuwairit' isexpected to sail on today.

Cargo throughput of 105,877tonnes, comprising 84,608 tones imports Cargo and 21,269 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 1,543 Containers (591 TEUs Imports and 952 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are nine ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them three ships,Milaha RasLafan, OOCL Le Havre and MSC Mundra-VIII &another ship Lana carrying LNG and Container are expected to take berths at PGPCL and QICT on today & two more container ships'Maersk Columbus and MSC Agamemnon' are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Tuesday.