Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

November 15, 2023

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2023) Shipping activity reported at the port where five ships namely, MSC Nassau, Maersk Denver, MSC Medelaine, Southern Robin and Milaha Raslaffan carrying Container, Palm oil and LNG,berthed at Qasim International Container Terminal, Liquid Cargo Terminal, and Engro Elengy Terminal respectively on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, another ship ‘Blue Majesty’ also arrived at outer anchorage of the Port to load 3,550 tonnes of Bitumen on November 15.

A total of nine ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them four ships, Maersk Denver, MSC Nassau, Clemens Schulte and Al-Berta are expected to sail on today afternoon.

Cargo volume of 203,577 tonnes, comprising 148,868 tonnes imports cargo and 54,709 tonnes export cargo carried in 4,985 Containers (2,905 TEUs Imports and 2,080 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 09 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them a containers ship ‘CSL Manhattan’ & two more ships, Clemens Schulte and Minerva Olympia carrying Containers and Petroleum Product are expected to take berths at Container Terminal and Oil Terminal respectively on today, meanwhile another Containers ship ‘Vancouver’ is due to arrive at Port Qasim on Thursday.

