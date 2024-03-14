Shipping Activity At Port Qasim
Umer Jamshaid Published March 14, 2024 | 01:40 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2024) Three ships namely, LNGC Fuwairit, Khairpur and Spar Octans, carrying LNG, Gasoline and Coal, berthed at PGPCL Terminal, FOCTO Terminal and Pakistan International Bulk Terminal respectively on Wednesday.
Meanwhile another ship Trans Sprig with Steel Coil also arrived at outer-anchorage of the Port
Qasim on Thursday.
A total of seven ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them three ships, Olympia, Maersk Cape Town and Rhine left the Port on today morning, while two more ships, Eagle and
Khairpur are expected to sail Thursday afternoon.
Cargo volume of 168,741 tonnes, comprising 132,836 tonnes imports cargo
and 35,905 tonnes export cargo carried in 3039 Containers (1464 TEUs
Imports and 1575 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24
hours.
There are 05 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them two
ships, Grammy Brava and FSM & five more ships, Athenian, MSC Rowan,
CP Shenzhen, Silver Zoe and Al Rayyan carrying General Cargo, LPG
Containers, Coal, Mogas and LNG are expected to take berths at EVTL,
MW-2, QICT, PIBT, FOTCO and EETL on Thursday.
APP/mzr/
Recent Stories
Polling for Senate by-election on six vacant seats underway
Pakistan all set for negotiations with IMF Mission today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 March 2024
Federal Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb unveils economic roadmap
Mullins makes his Cheltenham century after Champion Chase upset
Cricket: Bangladesh v Sri Lanka 1st ODI scores
Catalonia president calls early regional elections for May 12
Minister for Railways Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari on Wednesday called on Pri ..
Oliver Stone: Charges against Trump are 'ridiculous'
EU agrees 5-bn-euro package to fund arms for Ukraine
Minister for Railways Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari on Wednesday called on Pri ..
More Stories From Business
-
Four carmakers in S. Korea to recall some 232,000 vehicles3 hours ago
-
Vietnam's insurance premium revenue reaches 1.4 bln USD in first 2 months3 hours ago
-
Means of production prices mostly rise in China3 hours ago
-
Pakistan all set for negotiations with IMF Mission today3 hours ago
-
EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES4 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates4 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 March 20245 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 March 20245 hours ago
-
Federal Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb unveils economic roadmap14 hours ago
-
Cuba's currency conundrum: four ways to pay15 hours ago
-
Shafay for bringing new investments to Punjab15 hours ago
-
European stocks advance as Wall Street trades sideways15 hours ago