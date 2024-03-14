Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2024) Three ships namely, LNGC Fuwairit, Khairpur and Spar Octans, carrying LNG, Gasoline and Coal, berthed at PGPCL Terminal, FOCTO Terminal and Pakistan International Bulk Terminal respectively on Wednesday.

Meanwhile another ship Trans Sprig with Steel Coil also arrived at outer-anchorage of the Port

Qasim on Thursday.

A total of seven ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them three ships, Olympia, Maersk Cape Town and Rhine left the Port on today morning, while two more ships, Eagle and

Khairpur are expected to sail Thursday afternoon.

Cargo volume of 168,741 tonnes, comprising 132,836 tonnes imports cargo

and 35,905 tonnes export cargo carried in 3039 Containers (1464 TEUs

Imports and 1575 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24

hours.

There are 05 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them two

ships, Grammy Brava and FSM & five more ships, Athenian, MSC Rowan,

CP Shenzhen, Silver Zoe and Al Rayyan carrying General Cargo, LPG

Containers, Coal, Mogas and LNG are expected to take berths at EVTL,

MW-2, QICT, PIBT, FOTCO and EETL on Thursday.

APP/mzr/