Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

Muhammad Irfan Published April 09, 2024 | 01:40 PM

Shipping activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2024) Two ships, Elephant, Maersk Santosa and Banglar Agragoti carrying Containers and Palm oil, berthed at Container Terminal and Liquid Terminal respectively on Monday.

Meanwhile, gas carrier ‘Dravin’ carrying LPG also arrived at outer anchorage of the port during the same day.

Atotal of nine ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of a bulk cargo carrier Swansea sailed out to sea on Tuesday morning and four more ships, Maersk Santosa, Sea Peral, Seacon Victory and Hanze Gotebergare expected to sail on today afternoon.

A cargo volume of122,782tonnes, comprising 90,167tonnes imports cargo and 32,615tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 1,930 Containers (1,540 TEUs Imports and 390 TEUs export) was handled at the port during the last 24 hours.

There are five ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them a bulk cargo carrier Jutha Maritimo and three more ships Maersk Cape Town, MSC Nilgun and MSC Silvanascheduled to load/offload Rice and Containers are expected to take berthsat Grain Terminal and Container Terminal on Tuesday,while two a containers ship, MSC United VIII is due to arrive at Port Qasim on same day.

APP/msq

