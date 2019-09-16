UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Mon 16th September 2019 | 04:37 PM

Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

Three ships First Bridge, IVS North Berwick and Gas Amazon scheduled to load/offload Rice, Coal and LPG were allotted berths at Multi Purpose Terminal, Pakistan International Bulk Terminal and Engro Vopak Terminal respectively on Sunday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2019 ):Three ships First Bridge, IVS North Berwick and Gas Amazon scheduled to load/offload Rice, Coal and LPG were allotted berths at Multi Purpose Terminal, Pakistan International Bulk Terminal and Engro Vopak Terminal respectively on Sunday.

Meanwhile, five more ships Methane Nile Eagle, Al-Gatara, Sea Harvest, Argent Cosmos and That Hens carrying LNG, Chemicals, Palm oil and Coal also arrived at outer anchorage of Port Qasim during the last 24 hours.

A total of eight ships are currently occupying berths to load/offload Containers, Cement, Rice, Coal, LPG, Palm oil respectively.

Out of them, a Container vessel Happy Helena sailed out to sea on Monday morning and three more ships Venture Dylan, Gas Amazon and Junior-G are expected to sail on same day in the afternoon.

A cargo volume of 174,590 tonnes, comprising 137,882 tonnes imports cargo and 36,708 tonnes export cargo, inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 3,991 Containers (TEUs), (2,059 TEUs imports and 1,932 TEUs exports) was handled at port.

Six ships Conti Cosmos, Cortesia, CSAV Tyndall, BTG Kailash, Harvest, Argent Cosmos and Methane Nile Eagle carrying Containers, Canola, Chemicals, Palm oil and LNG are expected to take berths at QICT, FAP, EVTL, LCT and PGCL respectively Monday.

While two more ships Nordmed and Maersk Kensington with containers are due to arrive at PQ on Tuesday.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan LPG Exports Oil Same Eagle Helena Anchorage Gas Sunday Engro Pakistan Gum And Chemiclas Limited Port Qasim

Recent Stories

Dubai Sports Council hosts workshop for school chi ..

7 minutes ago

Poultry Science Conference 2019 Concludes at Lahor ..

10 minutes ago

Spain's king opens talks to break political impass ..

1 minute ago

Civil Society appreciates passing of resolution by ..

1 minute ago

Dutch national missing in Spain's flooded southeas ..

1 minute ago

Probables for Sri Lanka series announced

13 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.