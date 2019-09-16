Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

(@FahadShabbir)

Three ships First Bridge, IVS North Berwick and Gas Amazon scheduled to load/offload Rice, Coal and LPG were allotted berths at Multi Purpose Terminal, Pakistan International Bulk Terminal and Engro Vopak Terminal respectively on Sunday

Meanwhile, five more ships Methane Nile Eagle, Al-Gatara, Sea Harvest, Argent Cosmos and That Hens carrying LNG, Chemicals, Palm oil and Coal also arrived at outer anchorage of Port Qasim during the last 24 hours.

A total of eight ships are currently occupying berths to load/offload Containers, Cement, Rice, Coal, LPG, Palm oil respectively.

Out of them, a Container vessel Happy Helena sailed out to sea on Monday morning and three more ships Venture Dylan, Gas Amazon and Junior-G are expected to sail on same day in the afternoon.

A cargo volume of 174,590 tonnes, comprising 137,882 tonnes imports cargo and 36,708 tonnes export cargo, inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 3,991 Containers (TEUs), (2,059 TEUs imports and 1,932 TEUs exports) was handled at port.

Six ships Conti Cosmos, Cortesia, CSAV Tyndall, BTG Kailash, Harvest, Argent Cosmos and Methane Nile Eagle carrying Containers, Canola, Chemicals, Palm oil and LNG are expected to take berths at QICT, FAP, EVTL, LCT and PGCL respectively Monday.

While two more ships Nordmed and Maersk Kensington with containers are due to arrive at PQ on Tuesday.