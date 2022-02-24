Solheim Cup to be played in Washington area in 2024

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2022 ) :The 2024 Solheim Cup showdown between the best women golfers from Europe and the United States will be played in suburban Washington in September 2024, the LPGA Tour announced Wednesday.

Robert Trent Jones Golf Club in Gainesville, Virginia, will host the 19th edition of the biennial matches, similar to the Ryder Cup.

The course was the host of the first four Presidents Cups staged in the United States between teams of US and non-European Internationals squads.

"It's a tremendous honor to be selected to host this prestigious event and believe our club is an ideal venue for this competition," club president George Cantrell said.

Holders Europe won last year's Solheim Cup matches 15-13 at Inverness Club in Toledo, Ohio. The US women lead the all-time rivalry 10-7, but Europeans have won the past two meetings and four of the past six.

The par-72 course, opened in 1991, hosted the US PGA Tour's 2015 Quicken Loans National, won by Troy Merritt, as well as the 1994, 1996, 2000 and 2005 Presidents Cups -- all won by US teams.

The 2023 Solheim Cup will be held at Finca Cortesin in Spain with Stacy Lewis serving as the American captain and Norway's Suzann Pettersen serving as captain for Team Europe.