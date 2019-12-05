Spot Rates Of Cotton (Crop 2019-20)
Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 05th December 2019 | 05:45 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2019 ) :Karachi Cotton Association (KCA) on Thursday announced the following KCA Spot Rates for local dealing in Pak rupees for base grade 3 (three) staple length 1-1/16" Micronaire value between 3.8 and 4.9 NCL.
Rate Ex-Gin Up-country Spot Rates for price Expenses Ex-Karachi 37.324 kgs 8,900 160 9,060 Equivalent 40 kgs 9,538 171 9,709